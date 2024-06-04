2 charged in fatal shooting of young father in Dunning

Two men were charged Tuesday in a fatal daytime shooting in Dunning that was apparently captured on a surveillance camera last month.

Divonte D. Calhoun and Justin H. Redmond were both charged with armed robbery and first-degree murder in the May 10 slaying of 24-year-old Zet Rodriguez-Lara just a block from his home, according to court records.

Two suspects who were initially taken into custody two days after the attack were soon “released without charging,” according to a police spokesperson.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Calhoun and Redmond had previously been apprehended in the case.

Calhoun, a 32-year-old parolee from Gurnee, allegedly shot Rodriguez-Lara during a robbery in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue, according to arrest records. Redmond, 41, who lives in Dunning, allegedly served as the getaway driver.

Surveillance footage purportedly shows someone dressed in black shoot Rodriguez-Lara in front of someone’s front lawn. Rodriguez-Lara falls onto the ground, crying out “help,” as the shooter runs down the street.

Witnesses also heard Rodriguez-Lara call out, “I’m shot, I’m shot,” according to a police report.

The shooting stoked fear among neighbors in the quiet Northwest Side community, where a small memorial with flowers and candles was placed near the shooting scene.

Rodriguez-Lara had a 6-month-old daughter and was a “great father, friend and brother,” according to a GoFundMe page created to raise funds money for his funeral and wake. By Tuesday morning, it had brought in nearly $37,000.

“He was a great man and very hardworking,” said Maggie Berman, who is organizing the fundraiser on GoFundMe. “He took care of my sister more than anyone has.”