Several men in custody after 2 fatally shot near 31st Street Beach

Two people were shot and killed early Friday near the 31st Street Beach, police said.
A 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were in the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 3:20 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
They both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police took multiple men into custody after the initial investigation indicated the wounded man was exchanging gunfire with others on the scene.
It is the second fatal shooting this week near the 31st Street Beach. A woman was shot and killed and another person was wounded in the 600 block of East 31st Street Wednesday night.
Area One detectives are investigating.
At a Schiller Park bar, a murder, stabbing and drive-by. But it's a campaign donor for mayor, and stays open.
The Latest
“This is a relationship business,” DePaul coach Doug Bruno. “You have to make sure you interact well with the student-athletes and she did those things well.”
Currently, students ride for 75 cents, and during the school year. Unrestricted free passes would help kids and CPS families, 70% of whom have very low incomes.
The museum’s first cicada bobblehead is a nod to the double brood emergence of the 13-year and 17-year cicadas in more than a dozen states, including both broods in Illinois.
Both Jewish and Arab students have been subjected to hateful rhetoric during protests, a Northwestern professor writes. Yet too many are so aware of the hate directed at them that they remain deaf to the slurs hurled at others.
During a challenging time, she asked for space but he tried to brainstorm solutions instead.