Friday, June 21, 2024
Crime News Bronzeville

Several men in custody after 2 fatally shot near 31st Street Beach

The shooting early Friday is the second in the area this week.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot and killed early Friday near the 31st Street Beach, police said.

A 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were in the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 3:20 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

They both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police took multiple men into custody after the initial investigation indicated the wounded man was exchanging gunfire with others on the scene.

It is the second fatal shooting this week near the 31st Street Beach. A woman was shot and killed and another person was wounded in the 600 block of East 31st Street Wednesday night.

Area One detectives are investigating.

