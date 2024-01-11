The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Crime Entertainment and Culture News

Chicago rapper G Herbo gets 3 years’ probation for using stolen credit card to pay for puppies, private planes

G Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, 28, signed an agreement in July of last year pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of lying to federal agents.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
SHARE Chicago rapper G Herbo gets 3 years’ probation for using stolen credit card to pay for puppies, private planes
G Herbo attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2023. He led Chicago’s drill music to international prominence alongside fellow rappers and collaborators Chief Keef and Lil Durk.

G Herbo attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2023. He led Chicago’s drill music to international prominence alongside fellow rappers and collaborators Chief Keef and Lil Durk.

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Chicago rapper G Herbo was sentenced to three years’ probation by a federal judge on Thursday for using information from stolen credit cards to pay for a luxurious lifestyle that included private jets and designer puppies.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni in Boston to pay restitution totaling $139,968 and forfeit the same amount in assets, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts said.

The restitution is split among eight companies, including a handful of private jet businesses and a boutique puppy store called Woof Woof Puppies, according to the sentencing memo.

Wright, 28, signed an agreement in July of last year pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of lying to federal agents. As part of the guilty plea Wright admitted he was responsible for $139,878 in losses to victims. He was facing as much as 20 years in prison.

An indictment handed down in late 2020 accused Wright and five others of obtaining stolen credit card information from “dark web sites” and other places. They also used fake IDs, driver’s licenses and e-mail accounts in the names of aliases and real businesses to defraud people and companies, the indictment stated.

In one instance, Antonio Strong, identifying himself as Wright’s manager, contacted a pet company around Nov. 29, 2017, to order two designer puppies for Wright with a stolen credit card, the indictment stated.

The same stolen credit card was used to pay for a car service to deliver the puppies to Chicago, according to the indictment.

Related

In another case, Wright allegedly sent a direct message to Strong over Instagram around July 7, 2019, requesting a reservation at a private villa in Jamaica, the indictment stated.

Strong allegedly made the reservation using stolen payment information, and Wright allegedly stayed at the villa with his associates from July 7 to July 11.

Strong has pleaded not guilty in the case, prosecutors said.

Wright’s defense outlined his tumultuous upbringing in South Shore and highlighted his work in the community in a sentencing memo asking for probation.

“The Wright family’s neighborhood was plagued by gang violence — so much so that the police referred to the area as “Terror Town,” the memo states. “By the time Wright reached the age of seventeen, he had lost seventeen friends and relatives to violence.”

The memo states that Wright “deeply regrets his crimes” and he is now helping children in Chicago who share his background address their mental health through his “Swervin’ Through Stress” program.

The program “aims to de-stigmatize conversations around mental wellness among African American men by introducing and educating at an early age,” according to its website.

Several of Wright’s relatives and associates submitted character reference letters on his behalf, including former Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman, who said he’s known the rapper for the last decade.

“Having seen the positive changes and personal growth in Herb, I believe that he has the capacity to become a positive force for change,” Foreman wrote. 

Wright grew into something of a hometown hero as a teenager in the early 2010s, helping lead Chicago’s drill music to international prominence alongside fellow rappers and collaborators Chief Keef and Lil Durk.

Related
Related

His music has been lauded for its no-frills, penetrative approach to the violent realities he faced growing up in the city, and, in more recent years, the toll that they took on his mental health.

Next Up In Crime
$150,000 rewards offered for information in South Chicago postal worker robberies
Feds want Heather Mack to get 28 years behind bars for mom’s ‘vicious’ murder in Bali
TSA intercepted 122 firearms at Chicago airports in 2023, including record number at Midway
El Chapo pal accused of running logistics for Sinaloa kingpin asks for break in 22-year sentence
Jury starts deliberating in Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck after being told by prosecutor, ‘He was murdered by O Block’
Here’s what lawyers said at hearing on Trump immunity claim
The Latest
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) moves the ball against Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10).
High School Basketball
Curie dominates Kenwood, establishes Public League supremacy
It was close for a half, thanks to some rough shooting from Curie. But then the Condors crushed No. 8 Kenwood, dominating the third quarter to win 68-49.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Allen Guyton, Alonte Wilson and Jovani Larry celebrate their high school graduation in December 2023, alongside Myisha McGee, Director of Breakthrough Beyond, at Breakthrough Urban Ministries in East Garfield Park. The graduates were part of the Back to Our Future pilot program, a new effort to work with students who had been disconnected from Chicago Public Schools.
Education
Expensive effort to get high-risk kids back in school is off to a slow start
The program targets school-age teens who have been out of class for at least a year, who are at high risk of being involved in gun violence.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Kevin Hart (from left), Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Magnussen play members of a robbery team in “Lift.”
Movies and TV
In ‘Lift,’ Kevin Hart’s heist crew steals ideas from better movies
Talented, charming actors play the caricature roles in a Netflix action film big in budget but short on originality.
By Richard Roeper
 
A judge’s gavel
Suburban Chicago
Ex-police officer settles discrimination suit over Muslim faith against suburban department for $475,000
Ramtin Sabet sued the city of North Chicago and its former and current police chiefs in March 2017 — a month after he was fired from the department.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Extremism in the Ranks
UIC campus cop with extremist ties is banned from testifying in Cook County court cases
The officer continued to work for the state university despite acknowledging he signed up years ago with the anti-government Oath Keepers, which played a key role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 