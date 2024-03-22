The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 22, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay connects the clubhouse, organization with ‘true leadership qualities’

Over the past year he’s come into his own on the mound and in his identity as a leader.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay connects the clubhouse, organization with ‘true leadership qualities’
Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay throws a pitch during a Spring Training game at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, AZ. 03-20-2024.

Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay throws a pitch during a Spring Training game at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, AZ. 03-20-2024.

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay walked into the clubhouse and spotted lefty starter Shota Imanaga at his locker, brow furrowed, in an interview.

Alzolay strode over and patted Imanaga on the chest.

“Hey, good job yesterday,” he said. “You feel good?”

Imanaga nodded, his expression brightening.

“Good. Nice. Nice,” Alzolay said. “The split, nasty. I love it.”

“Thank you,” Imanaga said.

It was the day after Imanaga’s first spring training start, a solid showing against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. In postgame interviews, Imanaga had honed in on ways to improve. But Alzolay brought a different perspective.

“When I first joined, he was the guy who helped me out,” Imanga told the Sun-Times through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “If I didn't know where to go, or what the schedule for the practice was, he just told me to follow him. So, it's been great. I really love the guy.”

Alzolay is barely 29 years old, with just over three years of service time under his belt. But over the past year he’s come into his own on the mound and in his identity as a leader.

Even before new manager Craig Counsell got to know Alzolay, he thought he had “true leadership qualities.”

“I really probably believe that even stronger now,” Counsell said early in spring training.

He said something similar to Alzolay early in the first few days of camp.

“That's huge coming from him,” Alzolay said to the Sun-Times. “I feel it’s because I’m just trying to pass around what I have learned from all the guys that helped me before in this organization.”

Alzolay has a magnetic personality, is bilingual, spends his offseasons around teammates and minor-leaguers at the Cubs’ Mesa complex, and has been in the organization since signing with the Cubs out of Venezuela in November 2012. He’s become a connector in the major-league clubhouse and through the levels of the farm system.

Right-hander Ben Brown, ranked the Cubs’ No. 11 prospect by MLB Pipeline, lauded the influence Alzolay had on him last offseason. Brown was new to the organization, after being traded from the Phillies at the trade deadline.

“He's so impressive, the way that he can communicate,” Brown told the Sun-Times. “The way that he gives advice, he's so mature.”

Before the Cubs’ Spanish class graduation Friday, Alzolay addressed the group. And pitching coach Tommy Hottovy referenced a presentation on the minor-league side earlier this spring that included a highlight of Single-A Myrtle Beach pitcher Jose Romero closing out a playoff game and giving the same fist pump that Alzolay patented as the Cubs closer last season.

“He has always been a hard worker, consistent worker, smart, intelligent about what he wants to do,” Hottovy said. “And now the success has fallen, and so it's easy for guys to follow him and easy for guys to learn [from him].”

That energy in Alzolay’s on-field celebrations has softer edges off the field. But it’s just as infectious.

“And genuine,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “And he does a really nice job of being in touch with guys from all over the locker room. Just the kind of guy that I feel like everyone feels good being around.”

When Alzolay has a break in his own schedule, he can often be spotted among the Cubs pitching coaches watching his teammates’ bullpens. Depending on the day and time, he might be in uniform, or he might still be barefoot after a grounding session.

Early in spring training, the Cubs had a mic on Alzolay as he cheered on Imanaga in the bullpen.

“When you come into a new country, a new team, it's really hard for you to communicate with everyone else – trying to make you feel comfortable and feel like you belong here has been our main goal for him this whole spring,” Alzolay said. “It’s just trying to make him feel comfortable around everyone here. We know all the talent he has. So, at this level, it comes [down to] confidence.”

As good as Alzolay is at pitching, he may be even better at instilling confidence.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs still have tough decisions to make after latest round of spring training camp cuts
Jordan Wicks, Javier Assad claim last spots in Cubs’ Opening Day rotation
Shota Imanaga impressing Cubs with quick adjustments, execution: ‘That’ll work’
Why Shota Imanaga and Jordan Wicks pitched in minor-league games Wednesday
Rooftop signs on buildings around Wrigley pitched in proposed ordinance
Cubs’ Opening Day roster projection: Who will be included when spring training wraps in a week?
The Latest
APTOPIX Falcons Bears Football
Bears
Bears fans’ vitriol over Justin Fields trade reveals an unusual divisiveness
Chicagoans allowed facts, situation and reality take a backseat to our feelings about the local NFL team. — something that typically unites people one way or the other.
By Scoop Jackson
 
GIRLS STATE
Events
GIRLS STATE Doc10 Preview Screening
A political coming-of-age story, GIRLS STATE follows young female leaders as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up. See the Sundance film at the Gene Siskel Film Center on March 27.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
Ishmael Leggett
Columnists
Marching down memory lane for March Madness
As 2024’s March Madness gets underway, columnist Gene Lyons reminisces over watching previous NCAA men’s college basketball tournaments and his love for watching them in a 2021 classic column.
By Gene Lyons
 
David Marienthal, son of George Marienthal, who was Mister Kelly's co-owner, looks at items in a glass case on the opening day of “A Night at Mister Kelly’s,” an exhibit that features photos and memorabilia from the jazz and comedy club that was popular from the 1950s to the 1970s, Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
5 items to see at the Newberry exhibition celebrating Mister Kelly’s
Open through July 20, the show features memorabilia from the iconic Chicago nightclub including a Vivian Maier photo and Lenny Bruce’s bar tab.
By Erica Thompson
 
Historic murals at Palmer Park on the South Side.
Murals and Mosaics
Native Americans, settlers, colonial figures are focus of historic South Side fieldhouse murals
Asked about skewed or offensive narratives in some of that artwork, the Chicago Park District acknowledges older facilities “do not always tell the full story of our history or celebrate the values that we share today” and says murals, monuments and park names are part of an “ongoing review.”
By Sun-Times staff
 