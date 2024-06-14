The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' Craig Counsell explains bullpen decisions in 3-2 loss to Rays

The Cubs sunk to a 13-15 record in an MLB-leading 28 one-run games.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs' Craig Counsell explains bullpen decisions in 3-2 loss to Rays
Cubs pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. walks off the mound after being relieved by manager Craig Counsell in the seventh inning against the Rays.

Cubs pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. walks off the mound after being relieved by manager Craig Counsell in the seventh inning against the Rays at Tropicana Field on June 13, 2024.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG – With the bottom half of the Rays batting order coming up, in a two-run game, Cubs manager Criag Counsell called for right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr.

“They change out the bottom of their lineup quite a bit,” Counsell said after the Cubs’ 3-2 loss Thursday to the Rays. “We’ve got three innings to cover. Leiter’s been a guy that’s gotten big outs for us.”

The Rays rolled out a starting lineup with just one left-handed hitter, Brandon Lowe, against Cubs left-handed starter Justin Steele, who threw six scoreless innings.

The Cubs have mostly used Leiter in left-handed heavy pockets this year, but Counsell turned to him, rather than Tyson Miller, who has excelled against right-handers, because he expected the Rays would pinch hit with left-handed hitters. Indeed, they put in Josh Lowe and Ben Rortvedt.

Of the four balls the Rays put in play against Leiter, only one had an exit velocity over 75 mph. But Leiter issued a walk and gave up three runs to lose the lead.

“I let the team down,” Leiter said. “I didn’t make enough pitches; that’s it. We played a good enough game to win, and I put us in a bad spot.”

The Cubs’ only runs came in the fifth. Michael Busch and Nico Hoerner led off with back-to-back singles. Then three straight batters – Patrick Wisdom, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yan Gomes – laid down bunts. Counsell said Wisdom chose to sacrifice bunt, moving runners to second and third, without a call from the dugout.

Latest on the Cubs
downey.jpg
Sports
Mike Downey was the quickest wit in town ... and a sweetheart of a guy
The former Sun-Times and Tribune sportswriter died Wednesday at 72.
By Rick Morrissey
 
image001.jpg
Sports Media
Cubs set for first appearance on Roku, new home of ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’
Chip Caray, the Cardinals’ TV voice, will call the Cards-Cubs game Sunday with Cubs analyst Jim Deshaies and Marquee Sports Network field reporter Elise Menaker. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Cubs Rays Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Craig Counsell on Cody Bellinger before three-run home run: 'I think the best is yet to come'
Bellinger’s homer lifted the Cubs above the Rays in a 4-3 win Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 


Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs announce schedule for Ryne Sandberg statue dedication ceremony
Runners in scoring position still an issue for Cubs, who fall to Rays on walk-off HR
Cubs 'optimistic' second baseman Nico Hoerner could return to lineup as soon as Wednesday
Cubs getting creative filling in for injured second baseman Nico Hoerner
How Cubs' Ian Happ is turning around a slow start at the plate
Shota Imanaga back to form as Cubs avoid sweep vs. Reds
The Latest
Liberty Sky Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Angel Reese’s seamless transition to the WNBA could lead to an All-Star bid
With four straight double-doubles, Reese is the only rookie so far this season to eclipse 100 points and 100 rebounds.
By Annie Costabile
 
Screenshot 2024-06-13 at 9.23.06 PM.png
Weather
Damaging winds, hail possible in north-central Illinois
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued through 10 p.m. in Kankakee, Grundy and Will counties.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2022.
Politics
Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to teach at University of Michigan this fall
Lori Lightfoot, who graduated from the University of Michigan in 1988, will be joining the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy in Ann Arbor as a visiting professor. After leaving City Hall, Lightfoot held a fellowship at Harvard.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
A parade-goer laughs while holding a flag during the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade June 18 along Central Park Avenue in West Garfield Park.
Entertainment and Culture
Where to commemorate Juneteenth in Chicago: 'A celebration of freedom'
The holiday honors the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans learned they had been freed — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth was made a state and federal holiday in 2021.
By Kade Heather
 
PLAYGROUND-061424-4.jpg
Englewood
Rain, heat don't deter volunteers from building out Englewood playground
Morgan Stanley employees join Kaboom! staffers in creating a safe playspace at the Mitzi Freidheim Child & Family Center. ‘Being able to wave to the kids and seeing the excitement on their faces has been just amazing,’ one volunteer said.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 