The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Editorials Extremism in the Ranks Commentary

CPD has a duty to reopen Oath Keepers investigation

Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg cited “deficiencies” in the investigation and asked for another look. She was rebuffed by CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE CPD has a duty to reopen Oath Keepers investigation
cpd-02.JPG

Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg urged the Chicago Police Department to reopen its investigation that absolved eight officers with ties to the Oath Keepers, but it declined to do so.

Sun-Times file photo

It could be true that eight Chicago police officers didn’t know the Oath Keepers were a far-right anti-government militia when they joined the group.

Maybe none “had intentions of joining a violent extremist group,” as the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs Deputy Director Timothy Moore concluded in his investigation.

But we agree with Inspector General Deborah Witzburg, who wanted CPD to take another look. In our view, failing to do so makes the top brass look like they are blowing this off.

The city is hurled into a grim “Groundhog Day” loop. The inspector general’s office has pushed the police department, going back to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, to reopen investigations into officers’ ties to far-right groups. For the most part, the inspector general has been shut down.

Editorial

Editorial

The police department has reassessed some findings, which yielded disciplinary action against one officer.

But the recent denial to reexamine the allegations against the eight officers only weakens the already threadbare trust between police and most residents who don’t want our diverse city’s officers aligned with a group that played an instrumental role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The police department has very little to lose if it reopens the investigation of the officers in question. Why not follow through with Witzburg’s request and clearly address the “deficiencies” she outlines?

Related

One problem, according to Witzburg, was an attorney heard feeding answers to a detective and officer during recorded internal affairs interviews, WBEZ’s Dan Mihalopoulos and the Sun-Times’ Tom Schuba reported.

If Witzburg is at her wit’s end, we don’t blame her. Not only has the police department’s top brass “fallen short” of its supposed zero tolerance policy for extremist cops, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration hasn’t established a City Hall task force to address the problem of extremism within the CPD’s ranks as she recommended.

When Michael Fanone, the former Washington D.C. cop who nearly lost his life during the Capitol attack, wrote about local officers being insurrection sympathizers in his 2022 book, top police officials there didn’t seem too bothered.

“They did not take it seriously at all,” Fanone told Politico last year.

Chicago police, and the city, appear to be doing the same.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

More about the Sun-Times Editorial Board at chicago.suntimes.com/about/editorial-board

Next Up In Editorial
Developer who owes millions to the CTA must be made to pay
With one year left on NASCAR deal, will the city finally come up a winner?
After bloody July Fourth weekend, mayor calls for the feds. We hope they're listening.
Chicago's restaurant scene is known worldwide. To keep it thriving, city must bring down burglaries.
It's the truth: Americans have a duty not to fall for lies
Park District shouldn't play with neighborhoods' toy tradition
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I fear my neighbor after seeing her go wild in police video
Apartment dweller is tempted to show building manager the clip of her laughing maniacally, sobbing and fighting the cops.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
DNCHOMELESS-07XX24-08.jpg
DNC 2024
Ahead of DNC, city officials to close, cordon off one of Chicago's largest, most visible homeless camps
Federal officials haven’t asked the city to clear the “tent city” right next to the Dan Ryan Expressway, but a top mayoral aide says she doesn’t want to wait and then have to scramble. Camp residents have guaranteed shelter through the week after the DNC.
By Elvia Malagón  and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, July 11, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
_Z094893.jpg
Outdoors
Newly hatched piping plover chick presumed dead at Montrose Beach. ‘Much loved and will be missed’
Three chicks were confirmed at the nest of piping plovers Imani and Sea Rocket, but the fourth chick was missing under ‘unknown circumstances,’ the Chicago Piping Plovers group said.
By Kade Heather
 
Chicago Cubs v Baltimore Orioles
Cubs
Cubs shut out Orioles in Shota Imanaga's last start before All-Star Game
The Cubs have won three in a row for the first time since April 23-26, when they went on a four-game winning streak.
By Maddie Lee
 