The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Elections Brandon Johnson Politics

Real estate groups ask the Illinois Supreme Court to block ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum

The groups want the highest court to stop the effort to allow voters to approve increasing a sales tax on high-end properties before the March 19 primary.

By  Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mariah Woelfel
   
SHARE Real estate groups ask the Illinois Supreme Court to block ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum
Farzin Parang, executive director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, on May 10, 2020.

Farzin Parang, executive director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, on May 10, 2020. The group is asking the Illinois Supreme Court to block the so-called “Bring Chicago Home” referendum.

Ashlee Rezin / Chicago Sun-Times

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

With one week to go before Illinois’ primary election, real estate and business groups in Chicago are asking the state Supreme Court to block the so-called Bring Chicago Home referendum question.

The question — which asks voters whether to let the city increase a tax on the sale of high-end properties to fund homelessness prevention — was brought back to life last week by an appellate court, which reversed a lower court’s initial decision to invalidate the ballot measure. The appellate court, in part, ruled the legal challenge to the tax was “premature” and that courts cannot intervene in the legislative process before a policy is passed into law.

In their latest petition, the real estate groups argue the appellate court’s ruling “has dramatically weakened the voting protections provided by the Illinois Constitution.”

“The Appellate Court’s decision, if permitted to stand, eliminates any pre-election challenge to the constitutionality of a referendum question placed on the ballot by municipal alderpersons, regardless of how blatantly unconstitutional the question may be,” Monday’s filing read. “The possibilities for ballot abuse by municipal councils across the state are endless.”

The appeal comes a little over a week before election day, although early voting is underway and mail-in ballots are already being cast.

Farzin Parang, the executive director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, said the group believes “it is important to see this through.” The appellate court’s ruling “implies that an illegal referendum cannot be challenged until after an election—after voters have already been harmed,” Parang said in a statement.

The Chicago Board of Elections, the defendant in the initial complaint, declined to comment.

Under the proposal, portions of property valued above $1 million would be taxed at higher rates, while property valued under that amount would see a tax cut. At least $100 million annually is estimated to be generated from the tax, which the city says it would use to address homelessness. If voters authorize the tax change, the Chicago City Council would still have to pass the policy.

The plaintiffs in the original complaint — including the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago — argued that the referendum question violates the state constitution by combining multiple questions into one, sugarcoats a tax increase with a tax cut, and the ballot language is too vague.

Organizers behind Bring Chicago Home called the latest appeal a continued effort “to silence Chicago voters on a popular referendum.”

“Chicagoans know what’s right for their communities — not billion-dollar developers who hide behind PACs and throw roadblocks up in the democratic process,” said Maxica Williams, Chair of the End Homelessness Ballot Initiative Committee and Board President of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

As the legal process of the ballot question has played out, both sides have continued to campaign and urge voters to select their preference at the ballot box, particularly as differing court opinions may be causing confusion for Chicago voters.

Tessa Weinberg and Mariah Woelfel cover city government and politics for WBEZ.

Next Up In Elections
Dem candidates for Cook County state’s attorney distance themselves from FOP head’s encouraging words
Biden uses feisty State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell voters on a second term
Chicago-area voters offer mixed reactions to Biden’s State of the Union speech
Biden’s reset on the Israel-Hamas war in State of the Union speech
Downstate man faces charges for swinging ‘Trump’ flag at police during U.S. Capitol riot
Helping the unhoused ‘a matter of life and death,’ Johnson says during Bring Chicago Home push
The Latest
Dodgers White Sox Baseball
White Sox
Michael Kopech struggles in third Cactus League start
Kopech labored against the Rockies at Camelback Ranch, allowing four runs, four hits and two walks. Kopech threw just two strikeouts, 32 strikes and 60 pitches over his 2 ⅓ innings.
By Kyle Williams
 
Noah Schultz.JPG
Sports
White Sox prospect Noah Schultz hopes to remain healthy as young core starts to take form
The Sox received a boost when their top pitching prospect threw a live bullpen session on Saturday. He faced live batters for the first time since being sidelined in August with a shoulder impingement.
By Kyle Williams
 
REESE-060317-08.JPG
City Hall
Bears urged to consider Michael Reese hospital site for domed stadium to avoid lakefront legal battle
One day after the Bears offered to spend $2 billion in private money to help build a publicly-owned domed stadium in the parking area south of Soldier Field, Friends of the Parks board member Fred Bates was not appeased by the team’s sketchy promise to create nearly 20% more open space.
By Fran Spielman
 
_Bill W. and Dr. Bob_ - Photo credit Cortney Roles 4.jpg Bill (Ronni Marmo, left) and Dr. Bob (Thomas F. Evans) in "Bill W. and Dr. Bob."
Theater
‘Bill W. and Dr. Bob’ skims the surface of a complex and inherently profound story
Alcoholics Anonymous origin tale should be about the possibilities of personal transformation, but in this production the characters’ inner journeys feel flat.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones chases Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in September.
Bears
Former Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones to sign with Cardinals
Jones spent two years at Halas Hall.
By Patrick Finley
 