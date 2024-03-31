Horoscope for Sunday, March 31, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 7 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do something different to shake things up a little because you feel adventurous and curious. Learn something new. Talk to people from different backgrounds. Travel or explore your own backyard. Study and discussions are favored.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You'll enjoy group involvements, especially with competitive teams or physical sports. You might also be interested to do some private research into a pet project or catching up on loose details related to inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance matters.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is dancing beautifully with the moon, which promotes lively conversations with partners, friends and members of groups. You might take a leadership role. Why not share your ideas with a boss or someone in authority to get their feedback? They might help you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're ready to roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with any task that is important. This might relate to your job or a personal project. It might also relate to a pet or something to do with your health? Get permission or advice from bosses and authority figures.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Another playful, laid-back day for you. However, you will be more curious to learn and explore new ideas. It's a good day to study and do something that expands your mind. Travel plans will appeal. You'll enjoy talking to people from different backgrounds. Accept invitations to socialize.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to hunker down at home and enjoy some quiet time. However, family discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues might take place. You might also discuss how to pay expenses or share costs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with partners, spouses and close friends will be dynamic because people want to talk. Someone wants to share their ideas with you, and vice versa. You might also be involved with neighbors and relatives. A positive outcome is likely.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day for business and commerce because you're ready to discuss financial matters and how to use resources at hand. You might also want to think about the cost of medical matters or ways to improve your quality of life. It's a productive day, but also a great day for fun and socializing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight edge over all the other signs. Grab opportunities to get outside and enjoy sports events and fun activities, especially with children. Romantic adventures might appeal. Meanwhile, home improvements are also on the menu.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You'll be happiest today if you can be low-key and "hide" somewhere, (naturally, somewhere pleasant with some fun snacks). Nevertheless, home repairs might be on your To Do list along with family discussions. Time to ferret out the truth about something?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a busy, fast-paced day. Discussions with friends and members of groups are likely. Some of you are shopping or looking for ways to boost your earnings. When it comes to spending money, do check with the moon alert to save yourself some headaches and bad money choices.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're high visibility. In fact, you might catch the attention of bosses or someone in a position of authority to discuss your finances. Or perhaps, you're mulling over a major purchase or how to spend (or earn) money? Do with you again because with both Mars and Venus in your sign you are powerful and you present well.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ewan McGregor (1971) shares your birthday. You are calm, steady and full of common sense. However, you are also active, energetic, sometimes argumentative. You speak with authority. This is a year of service for you, probably service to family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a resource. Time for a makeover?

