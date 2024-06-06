Horoscope for Thursday, June 6, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s new moon is the perfect time to think about how you talk to your daily contacts, including siblings, relatives and neighbors. Do people clearly understand you? Do you listen carefully to others? How confident are you in your communications?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today’s new moon highlights your attitudes about money and your possessions. Your attitude about money might affect how it accumulates in your life — or not. For example, “Easy come, easy go” versus “A penny saved is a penny earned.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The new moon today is in your sign, which is an opportunity for you to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself: “What kind of impression do I create on my world?” How well does your image reflect the real you? Hmm?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The new moon today takes place in a hidden part of your chart, which gives you a chance to see self-defeating behavior patterns. Things that we repress or refuse to acknowledge can “pop up” in other ways. Where do you undermine yourself?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Each month the new moon is in a different sign, offering different opportunities for us to set intentions. Today’s new moon is your chance to think about your friends. Generally, our friends are a reflection of who we are. (Sometimes scary.) Do you admire your friends?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today has the only new moon taking place at the top of your chart all year, which gives you a chance to examine your attitude to authority. This is an excellent time to look at your life path and career to see where you’re headed. Are you happy with the progress you made last year?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to take stock of your education and your knowledge of the world around you, because today’s new moon is the perfect time to think about what you can do to learn more and expand your world. You might also give thought to your belief systems and how they govern your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Issues related to shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt will be an opportunity for you today because this is where the new moon is occurring in your chart. Are you spending more than you earn? Is your debt slowly increasing? Think about how to fix this or make it better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The new moon today is opposite your sign, which means it’s the perfect opportunity for you to think about how you can improve your closest relationships. What are your deep beliefs about relationships? How would you finish this sentence: “Every time I’m in a relationship - -?”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day to ponder your respect for your health. Do you have an attitude of self-respect toward your body? Or are you indifferent? Obviously, your attitude to your physical wellness will affect how you feel. Likewise, what is your attitude to your job? Is it “work” or is it rewarding?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today is the perfect day to think about how much you let yourself enjoy life through play, socializing, and seeing friends. This might also extend into the playful socializing of romance. It also includes playful socializing with children. Likewise, do you appreciate the beauty of art in the world around you?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

What can you do to improve your relations with family members? Likewise, what can you do so that you will have more enjoyment living in your home? These are the opportunities that today’s new moon presents for you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Paul Giamatti (1967) shares your birthday. Others look to you to make things happen because you’re energetic, imaginative and a great communicator. You have far-reaching dreams and ideals. You’re never boring. This year it’s time to rejuvenate yourself. Welcome a slower pace. Concentrate on your needs and the kinds of relationships that make you happy.

