Horoscope for Monday, June 10, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a fun-loving day! Find ways to socialize with others because you’ll enjoy interactions with someone. Sports events, activities with children plus, anything to do with the arts and the entertainment world will appeal. Musical performances will also delight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’ll be happy to hunker at home and relax among familiar surroundings. You might have a heart-to-heart talk with a female family member. Possibly, this will deal with financial matters because your finances are looking very good right now. Be gentle — not too aggressive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s small wonder that you feel you have a lot to say today because after all, four planets are in your sign! You definitely need to be heard. Your challenge will be finding someone who genuinely wants to hear what you have to say. But you will do this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial issues are on your mind today. Perhaps you’re shopping or keeping track of your funds? Right now, it’s a low-key time for you, which means you’re happy to take a backseat and work alone or from behind the scenes. Your birthday will arrive soon. What are your goals for next year?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which means things will tend to go your way, even though you might be a bit more emotional than usual. Certainly, you’re ambitious and want to achieve specific goals. This is also a popular time for you, especially with younger, creative people.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re high visibility right now because four planets are at the top of your chart. People notice you! You’re also aware of this, which is why today you might look for ways to “hide” or keep a low profile. Meanwhile, travel plans will appeal — if you can swing this. (You need to get outta Dodge.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

An interaction with a female colleague will be important today. It could be an encouragement to travel or study further? It might deal with medical or legal matters or something to do with publishing? (You never know where you’ll get the next piece of good advice.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People notice you today. (Some seem to know personal details about your private life.) Meanwhile, you’re dealing with taxes, shared property, debt and inheritances, which is why you might be in a contentious relationship with someone close to you. Oops.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do something to change your routine today because you need a change of scenery, or a bit of adventure and a chance to learn something new or broaden your universe. Nevertheless, you’re working hard now; plus, relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel passionate today, as if something really matters. Perhaps it does. Meanwhile, this is a work hard/party hard day for you because you’re keen to accomplish a lot; and yet, you’re in a playful mood, especially with some kind of competition. Go team go!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you’ll have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is opposite your sign. (That’s just the way it works.) You don’t have to be a martyr. Simply be agreeable, accommodating and willing to help. No biggie.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Very likely, you will have to put someone else’s needs or wants before your own today by performing a useful service. This is not surprising because you have a strong focus on home and family now, including a parent. You might also be involved in redecorating projects and repairs.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn (1963) shares your birthday. You have boundless energy. You’re talented and full of ideas. You have strong opinions and don’t hesitate to express them. Family and service are your theme this year. Take care of yourself so you can be of support to others. Perhaps a personal makeover will rejuvenate you?

