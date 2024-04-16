The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
'Hijos De La Revolución' ofrece una mirada importante a la historia venezolana en el Festival de Cine Latino

By  Ambar Colón
   
Stills HIJOS DE LA REVOLUCION (12).jpg

Laura Roca (Naomi De Oliveira) comparte una coincidencia histórica con Tomás Meleán (Mauricio Celimen), ambos nacieron el día en que se intentó hacer un golpe del estado en Venezuela: 4 de febrero de 1992.

AP Films Producciones

Cada año, la selección de peliculas del Festival de Cine Latino de Chicago ofrece temas importantes y oportunos.

Actualmente, una de esas películas es “Hijos De La Revolución”, que da una perspectiva nueva de la crisis en Venezuela, una que ha existido por un cuarto de siglo y sigue informando la historia del pasado y presente del venezolano que reside en Chicago y más alla.

Es parte del cartel de películas del Festival de Cine Latino de Chicago, que actualmente celebra su 40 aniversario.

Dirigido por Carlos Caridad Montero, un director y guionista venezolano, la pelicula es inspirada en parte por la historia de Romeo y Julieta de Shakespeare. Se centra en el amor prohibido que se desalienta debido a un conflicto político arbitrario.

"Hijos De La Revolución"
“Hijos De La Revolución”

Dónde: Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema, 2828 N. Clark St.

Cuando: 17 y 19 de abril de 2024

Admisión: $15+

Información: chicagolatinofilmfestival.org

Nació de la idea de Amaury Mogollón, el director de AP Films Producciones, una compañia de cine en Venezuela.

En un video publicado por la pagina de Facebook de la pelicula, la intención es “contarle al mundo lo que vivimos los venezolanos desde el corte histórico del 4 de febrero de 1992 hasta las manifestaciones de abril del año 2017.”

La trama empieza el 4 de febrero de 1992, cuando Hugo Chávez hizo un intento de golpe contra el gobierno de Venezuela y el entonces presidente Carlos Andrés Pérez. Ese mismo día nacieron dos niños: Laura Roca (Naomi De Oliveira) y Tomás Meleán (Mauricio Celimen), ambos de familias de polos opuestos en la políticia, raza y clase social.

Como niños, los destinos de Laura y Tomás quedan unidos por esa coincidencia histórica. Hacen todo juntos —juegan, escriben cartas y bromean— hasta que un día, se dan cuenta de que son de dos mundos diferentes y sus divergencias los alejan.

Laura, hija de un trabajador en la industría de gasolina, es una “Escuálida” —una palabra creada por Chávez para describir a sus opositores. Su papá Angel (Augusto Nitti) participó en la famosa huelga de los Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), y consecuentemente les hizo la vida más difícil al defender en lo que creía (y que tenía el privilegio de hacer).

Ellos no se mezclan con los “Chavistas” —las personas leales a Chávez— de la familia mucho más pobre de Tomás. Su abuelita Lina (Daifra Blanco) es la matriarca de los Meleán, y su adoración por Chávez es inquebrantable, tal vez con consecuencias.

Estas dos familias se conocen pero no se quieren. Menos aún quieren que sus hijos sean amigos.

Pero para los dos niños, la vida sigue. En la secundaria, se reconocen, pero vuelven a distanciarse cuando Tomás viaja a Estados Unidos para jugar béisbol, un sueño de su infancia. Después de unos meses, deja de escribirles a Laura e Iván (Anton Figueira), que continúan viviendo sus vidas.

Poco después de que el sueño de Tomás se hace realidad, se lesiona y tiene que regresar a Venezuela, pero todo es diferente.

El presidente es Nicolás Maduro, y la mayoría de las familias ahora ni siquiera pueden encontrar productos de primera necesidad en las tiendas de comestibles, como harina, huevos y leche. Los cortes de electricidad son constantes y la mayoría de la gente sólo piensa en una cosa: sobrevivir.

Tomás se convierte en un soldado del gobierno venezolano y rápidamente se ve sobrepasado cuando se da cuenta de que sus antiguos amigos son sus enemigos —al menos, se supone que lo son.

Pero el amor es más fuerte que la política.

Vemos como Tomás lucha con su lealtad al gobierno, o mejor, su trabajo, entre tener una relación con la “golpista” Laura. La pareja empieza a plantearse abandonar Venezuela, sobre todo cuando se encuentran con una gran sorpresa.

Stills HIJOS DE LA REVOLUCION (1).jpg

Mauricio Celimen interpreta a Tomás en “Hijos de la Revolución”, una película venezolana dirigido por Carlos Caridad Montero.

AP Films Producciones

Es obvio que el arte es algo importante para venezolanos como Caridad Montero. Su película pinta un cuadro complejo de la realidad de millones de venezolanos cuya vida no es tan sencilla como los medios de comunicación dominantes podrían hacerla parecer. Esta es la historia de una guerra civil, de un país tan dividido en pensamiento y política, y se pregunta si el amor puede o no ser suficiente.

Venezuela famosamente tiene la mayoría de sus medios de comunicación sancionados, limitando que el resto del mundo ve lo que realmente está pasando. Una escena muestra a los soldados allanando en casa de los padres de Laura, revisando libros para asegurarse de que no hay contrabando.

Con tantos recién llegados venezolanos —más que 38,000 desde agosto de 2022— y nuevos vecinos en nuestros vecindarios, es pertinente empezar a entenderlos un poco más.

