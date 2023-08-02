The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Lollapalooza Summer Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Lollapalooza 2023 headliners: Who’s performing, set list predictions

Several big names will headline the festival in Grant Park Aug. 3-6. Here’s our best guess of what they’ll play.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
SHARE Lollapalooza 2023 headliners: Who’s performing, set list predictions
merlin_88239913.jpg

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File

Lollapalooza kicks off Thursday, and with so many acts to see brings homework for you, concert-goer.

Though we can’t say for certain what each artist will perform, we’ve put together our best guesses through set lists from past performances, including some previous Lollapalooza sets from other festivals around the world.

Here’s our headliner setlist predictions:

Billie Eilish

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Stage: T-Mobile

Check back Thursday night for the set review and the complete setlist for Billie Eilish.

Karol G

Time: 8:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Stage: Bud Light

Check back Thursday night for the set review and the complete setlist for Karol G.

Kendrick Lamar

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Stage: T-Mobile

Check back Friday night for the set review and the complete setlist for Kendrick Lamar.

The 1975

Time: 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stage: Bud Light

Check back Friday night for the set review and the complete setlist for The 1975.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Time: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stage: Bud Light

Check back Saturday night for the set review and the complete setlist for TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

PUSHA T

Time: 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Stage: Perry’s

Check back Saturday night for the full review and the complete setlist for Pusha T.

Lana Del Ray

Time: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stage: Bud Light

Check back Sunday night for the set review and the complete setlist for Lana Del Ray.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Stage: T-Mobile

Check back Sunday night for the set review and the complete setlist for Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Next Up In Entertainment
Latina sisters expand their family’s Mexican restaurant group with new concepts
Dear Abby: I keep asking husband to stop, but he persists
At a beautiful place, women recover from their ugly past in inspirational ‘Alice Hart’
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 2, 2023
With headlining sets on tap at Lollapalooza and local themed businesses, K-pop making a high-profile splash in Chicago
Shedd Aquarium’s iconic Caribbean Reef habitat to be replaced amid massive renovations project
The Latest
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
MLB
Astros’ Framber Valdez no-hits Guardians on 93 pitches
“It’s a wonderful day,” Housto manager Dusty Baker said. “(Valdez) started out with a bang. He had his breaking ball from the very beginning … and you could tell he was on and he stayed on.”
By Kristie Rieken | Associated Press
 
Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the A’s.
MLB
Lance Lynn surrenders 3 homers, but Dodgers are still pleased with his performance
“We won, so it was good. That’s all that matters,” former White Sox pitcher Lynn said. “Whenever you come to a new team, you want to make a good impression.”
By Beth Harris | Associated Press
 
Conservative Leaders Address Faith &amp; Freedom Coalition Majority Conference
Columnists
Takeaways: Inside the indictment on Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election
Trump’s election case will be tried in a Washington federal courtroom, with a jury pulled from this Democratic city before a judge tapped by former President Barack Obama.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Luke Niels Jr. holds his huge walleye before it was released back into Shabbona Lake. Provided photo
Outdoors
Of fathers and sons savoring the catch of really big fish
During fathers and sons’ time, Luke Niels Jr. caught a monster walleye at Shabbona Lake in mid-July and Oliver Sala caught a really big smallmouth bass Saturday on the lakefront.
By Dale Bowman
 
Sam Sanchez sits with his daughters Korina (center) and Samantha Sanchez at a table inside Moe’s Cantina in River North.
Food and Restaurants
Latina sisters expand their family’s Mexican restaurant group with new concepts
Korina Sanchez and Samantha Sanchez have taken the reins of their dad’s Third Coast Hospitality Group, using all of the experience they acquired while growing up in the restaurant business.
By Ambar Colón
 