1 dead, 6 wounded Friday in Chicago shootings: police

A man was shot to death and at least 6 other people were wounded Friday in shootings across the city, according to police.

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, Chicago Police said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:35 p.m. and found the man in an alley in the 11700 block of South Normal. He had been shot in the face and buttocks, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately provide information about the death.

In the most recent nonfatal shooting, a man was wounded about 10:15 p.m in the same neighborhood. The 29-year-old was walking into a building when shots were fired in the 2000 block of West 52nd Place, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, and his condition stabilized. A person of interest was being questioned.

About two hours earlier, a man with a gunshot wound walked into South Shore Hospital on the South Side. Just before 8 p.m., the 20-year-old showed up to the hospital at 8012 S. Crandon Ave., with a wound to the left elbow, police said. It wasn’t clear when or where he was shot.

A teenager was shot earlier during a struggle with an armed robber in the South Side West Chatham neighborhood. About 7:30 p.m., the robber walked up to the 17-year-old boy in the 300 block of West 87th Street, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, police said. As the boy resisted, the gun went off, striking him the right hand. He showed up to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition. No suspect description was available.

Three hours earlier, a woman was shot when a gunman opened fire as he ran away from an argument in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The shooter got out of a car just after 4 p.m. and started arguing with a man standing on a sidewalk in the 12300 block of South Yale, police said. The suspect hit the man with a gun, then started running away while shooting.

The man involved in the argument wasn’t shot, but a 20-year-old woman standing with him was struck in the right leg, police said. Paramedics took her to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was in good condition. The man refused treatment.

A man was shot about 3:35 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 44-year-old man was walking in the 2500 block of South Sacramento when a person inside a gray Jeep drove by fired shots, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Minutes earlier, an ATF agent shot was in the face about 3:15 a.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. The Agent was working a federal investigation with CPD officer in the 4400 block South Hermitage Avenue when he was shot, police said. The agent was taken to Stroger Hospital and was initially listed in critical condition. The CPD deployed specialized units, including organized crime, gang, gun and saturation teams, to assist with the investigation.