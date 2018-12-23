1 killed, 14 wounded in Saturday shootings

At least 15 people were shot, one fatally, within city limits on Saturday.

The murder occurred outside a club early Saturday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 32-year-old man was shot after walking out of a club about 4:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police. Two bullets struck his abdomen and one hit his left leg. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

In nonfatal shootings, a teenage man was critically wounded during a drive-by shooting at night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Two persons of interest were being questioned following a shooting at night in the East Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side. And a man was in critical condition after being shot in the face and neck in West Englewood.

On Friday, one person was killed and eight others were wounded in citywide shootings.