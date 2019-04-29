1 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings on Sunday

At least nine people were shot–including one fatally–across Chicago on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man was shot to death in Fuller Park on the South Side.

About 9:18 p.m., Damien L. Snerling was getting out of a parked vehicle when he was approached by a man with a gun in the 4400 block of South Wells Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was struck in the forehead and multiple times in the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 68-year-old man was injured an hour earlier in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was in an alley about 8:19 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 24th place when someone in a dark colored sedan opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

A few minutes later, gunfire wounded a woman in Uptown on the North Side. The 30-year-old was on a sidewalk about 8:42 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue when a female approached on foot and fired shots, police said. The woman was hit in the leg and was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

A drive-by a couple hours earlier wounded two 22-year-old men in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The duo was on a front porch about 6:38 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue and were fired upon by someone inside a gray sedan, police said. One of the men was hit in the buttocks while the other was hit in the leg. They were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions where stabilized.

Sunday’s earliest reported shooting wounded two others in Avalon Park on the South Side. About 3:57 a.m., they were in the 7900 block of South Anthony Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. A woman, 33, was struck in the leg and a man of an unknown age was hit in both legs. The duo was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.

Other non-fatal shootings Sunday included:

A 54-year-old man who was hit while on a front porch about 4:40 p.m. in the 11900 block of South LaSalle Street in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

An 18-year-old man wounded in a drive-by around 11:57 a.m. in the 600 block of West 61st Street in Englewood on the South Side.

Two people were killed and eight were wounded in shootings across Chicago Saturday.

