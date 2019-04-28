10 wounded in Saturday shootings

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot, Saturday morning, in the 3800 block of West Adams, in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least 10 people were shot across Chicago on Saturday, marking the second straight day gun violence numbers reached double digits.

The day’s latest shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in Garfield Park.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the eye with an air gun, Chicago police said. She was on a sidewalk in the first block of South Kenton Avenue when an unknown suspect pulled up in a four door vehicle and fired shots. Her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

A 26-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by a few blocks away some hours earlier.

She was struck in the chest, arm and abdomen in her vehicle when someone fired shots from another vehicle in the 3800 block of West Adams Street about 2:30 a.m., police said. Two male suspects drove off to 30th and Wells Street before running away. One man was apprehended.

Later in the morning, two men were injured in South Chicago.

They were shot about 10:10 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street, police said. A 25-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. A 24-year-old was taken to the same hospital with wounds to his body in critical condition.

A 47-year-old man was grazed in a shooting in Jeffery Manor.

He was arguing with someone who fired shots about 7:21 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Crandon Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a wound to his forearm.

A few minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man who was shot in Englewood walked in to St. Bernard Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5600 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said. They found evidence of a shooting and believed the man was hit about 7:05 a.m. He became unresponsive during treatment and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A woman was grazed in the back by gunfire in Lawndale.

The 26-year old was in the backseat of a vehicle in the 4100 block of West 19th Street about 5:40 a.m. when an unknown suspect fired shots, police said. The woman took herself to Mount Sinai in good condition.

In Bronzeville, a 35-year-old man was left in critical condition after a shooting.

He was struck in the chest about 3:56 a.m. in a home in the 4200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Earlier, a 32-year-old was struck by gunfire while inside a home in Morgan Park.

He was in the 11200 block of South Homewood Avenue when bullets hit his torso about 2:23 a.m., police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Saturday’s earliest shooting happened around 1:31 a.m. in Back of the Yards.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh while standing outside his vehicle, police said. He was in in the 4400 block of South Morgan Street when a group of people were arguing, and an unknown suspect fired shots. He took himself to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.

Six people were killed, and six were wounded, in shootings across Chicago on Friday.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.