4 dead, 4 wounded Friday in city gun violence: police

Four people were killed, and another four were wounded, in gun violence Friday across Chicago, including a 65-year-old man who was found shot to death in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 11:30 p.m., officers found the 65-year-old lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his face in the 7100 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide details about the death.

Earlier in the evening, two people were killed in a Back of the Yards shooting. The shooting happened at 5:29 p.m. in the 5200 block of South May, police said. A 48-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were both struck in their torsos and died at University of Chicago Hospital. Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

About 2 a.m., a man was found shot to death in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. Officers found Ronald Brooks, 32, shot in the chest in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, authorities said. Brooks was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He lived in Englewood. Police were conducting a homicide investigation.

Less than an hour earlier, a 26-year-old man was wounded in the Fernwood neighborhood in Chicago’s most recent nonfatal shooting. The man was shot in the chest about 4:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West 104th Place, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn by paramedics in serious condition. He was not able to tell investigators about the circumstances of the shooting and witnesses at the scene were uncooperative.

Two men, ages 27 and 19, were wounded in a shooting about 2:30 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The older man was walking outside in the 11600 block of South Indiana when the younger man got into an argument with a group of males inside a vehicle, police said. Someone in the vehicle fired shots and the older man was struck in the left leg and the younger man was struck in one of his feet. Paramedics took both men to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

About 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the West Lawn neighborhood. The man was sitting in a vehicle in the 4500 block of West 66th Place when someone fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in both his legs and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

In addition to the four people wounded in gun violence, a man accidentally shot himself Friday evening in Englewood. The 25-year-old shot himself in the leg about 5:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Union, police said. His condition stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear if he would faces charges.