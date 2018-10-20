8 shot, 2 killed Friday in citywide shootings

At least 10 people were shot, two fatally, in gun violence during a 12-hour stretch on Friday.

The last reported shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m., when a 34-year-old showed up to Mount Sinai Hospital after he was shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The man told officers he was chased by four male gunmen who shot at him in the 3400 block of West Cermak Road, police said. He was struck in the leg, and his condition stabilized at the hospital.

Around the same time, a 23-year-old man was wounded by a shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 9:30 p.m., the man was walking in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street when two male shooters opened fire from down the street, police said.

He was shot in his arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The latest gun homicide occurred just before 9:30 p.m., when shots rang out on the East Side, according to police.

The 39-year-old was standing among a group of people in the 3600 block of East 99th Street when two males inside a passing vehicle fired shots, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about his death.

Three hours earlier, another fatal shooting unfolded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

The 34-year-old was walking down a sidewalk about 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone approached him on foot and opened fire, police said.

He was shot in his chest and head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

Five minutes earlier, two men were wounded by gunfire in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

They were sitting in a home at 6:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street when someone began shooting at them through a window, police said. The shooter was outside and on foot at the time.

A 38-year-old man was shot in his hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Another man, 25, was grazed in his arm and refused medical attention, according to police.

An 82-year-old man was wounded in another South Side shooting that evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

He was taking out some trash at 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Cornell Avenue when gunfire rang out and he realized he’d been hit, police said.

The 82-year-old was struck in his upper right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

In the afternoon, a man was shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was walking about 1:45 p.m. when several males approached him from behind in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue, police said. They began trying to start an argument with him and then he heard several gunshots and felt pain.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Another man who walked into a hospital told authorities he’d been shot in the morning in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 23-year-old showed up at Rush University Medical Center at 9:49 a.m. with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. He was stabilized and transferred to Stroger Hospital.

The man told investigators he had been traveling in a vehicle when he was shot in the 1800 block of West Maypole, police said.

Friday’s first shooting happened at 9:38 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing outside with a group of friends in the 7800 block of South Cornell when they got into an argument with another group, police said. During the argument, someone shot the man in the left ankle.

He showed up at South Shore Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The shooter was described as a 5-foot-9 black male with short hair, a beard and a medium complexion, according to police. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black jogging pants and black Timberland boots.

On Thursday, citywide shootings wounded at least six people, none fatally.