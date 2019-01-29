1 killed, 3 wounded Monday in city shootings

A man was killed and three others wounded in gun violence Monday across Chicago.

Officers found a 39-year-old man shot to death in the Chicago Lawn community on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 6 p.m., the officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert when they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backseat of a vehicle in the 6900 block of South Western, according to Chicago police.

He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death. Area Central Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

In the afternoon, a woman was critically wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 20-year-old woman was driving at 12:18 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Augusta when someone in another vehicle pulled up next to her and opened fire, police said.

She was shot in the neck and crashed her vehicle in the 1000 block of North Leamington, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. No one else was hurt.

Before dawn, a 21-year-old man was critically wounded by gunfire in what police say seemed like a drug-related confrontation in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Someone shot him in the neck as he was walking at 2:52 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Kedvale, police said.

The shooting unfolded during a possible “narcotics-related” exchange that was botched, a police source said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The first shooting Monday wounded a man in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 12:06 a.m., the 19-year-old was walking in the 10100 block of South Michigan when light blue sedan drove past, according to police.

A male inside the vehicle shot him in the face, police said. The 19-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. No one is in custody.

On Sunday, one person was wounded by gunfire in Chicago.