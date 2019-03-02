1 dead, 4 wounded in city gun violence since Friday night

Police investigate the scene where a 25-year-old man was shot and killed during a street brawl, Saturday morning, in the first block of South Lavergne, in the Austin neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Five people have been shot in Chicago since Friday evening, including a man shot dead during a brawl in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Terry Green, 25, was fighting with several others at 2:57 a.m. Saturday on a street in the first block of South Lavergne, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A male in a silver SUV fired gunshots at the fighting crowd and struck Green in the neck, authorities said. Green, who lived in Maywood, later died at Stroger Hospital. No one is in custody.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot in his hand Saturday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. At 9:32 a.m., the man, 38, was shot in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard after getting into an argument with the shooter, police said. He was treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Earlier that morning, two people in ski masks shot a man in his chest in West Garfield Park. The man, 28, was shot in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street, and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The masked males drove off in a silver-colored SUV.

About 1:50 a.m., a man was shot while driving in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 28-year-old was hit in the left arm as he drove a red sedan in the 10600 block of South Throop, according to police. The gunfire came from someone driving next to him in a dark sedan. The 28-year-old was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Friday evening, a man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. A male shot the 28-year-old at 8:33 p.m. while walking past him on a sidewalk in the 900 block of West 51st Street, police said. The 28-year-old had been in the middle of arguing with a female when he was struck in the left foot.

The weekend lasts from 5 p.m. Friday till 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend in Chicago, two people were killed and 10 others wounded in shootings.