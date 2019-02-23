1 killed, 4 others wounded in weekend shootings since Friday evening

At least five have been shot in Chicago since the weekend began Friday evening, including a woman who was found dead early Saturday on a West Side sidewalk.

Officers arrived at 12:25 a.m. to the 5300 block of West Iowa in response to gunfire detected by ShotSpotter technology, according to Chicago police. They discovered a woman lying on the sidewalk next to an alleyway entrance.

She had multiple gunshot wounds in her head, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one is in custody.

Over a dozen officers were seen restraining the woman’s grief-stricken family as they tried to bypass crime scene tape in order to get to her body.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

In other weekend gun violence, three males robbed a 46-year-old man before shooting him. The trio walked up to the 46-year-old at 4 a.m. Saturday as he stood on a sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Vernon, police said. They stole his cash and shot him, leaving him wounded in the left leg.

Friday evening, a woman was shot while riding a vehicle in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. Someone in a black sedan pulled up next to the 23-year-old passenger in the 700 block of East 64th Street and fired a gun at her, police said. Both her hands were shot.

Earlier that night, a teenage boy was shot and wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 15-year-old told investigators he was walking down the 1500 block of North Hamlin Avenue about 7 p.m. when someone he didn’t know approached and began shooting, police said. He was struck in the arm.

The weekend’s first shooting was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 32-year-old man told officers he was standing in the 8600 block of South Burley Avenue when someone walked up to him and opened fire, police said. He was shot in his leg.

At least 11 people were shot — two fatally — in Chicago last weekend, including a 17-year-old boy shot to death by police on the Southwest Side.