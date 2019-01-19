3 killed, 8 others wounded in Chicago shootings since MLK weekend began

Gun violence in Chicago has left at least three people dead and eight others wounded since the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend began Friday evening amid a blistery winter storm.

A woman was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. At 1:35 a.m., officers found her lying inside an apartment hallway in the 3900 block of West Roscoe. She had a bullet in her head and was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses heard the woman, whose age was unknown, arguing with someone before gunshots rang out, police said.

That same hour, two people were shot, one fatally, in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side, police said. At 1:05 a.m., a 22-year-old man driving with a 19-year-old female passenger was stopped at a red light in the 2100 block of South Rockwell. Someone in a dark sedan pulled up and unleashed gunfire at the two.

The woman was struck multiple times in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man was shot in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

The weekend’s third murder was uncovered early Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. At 12:02 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of West 87th Street found 39-year-old Terrance E. Ross lying in an alley, according to Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office. He had a bullet in his head.

Ross was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:18 a.m., authorities said. He lived in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

In other weekend shootings, gunfire wounded four people at once Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 2:01 a.m., three women and one man were “involved in a fight on the street” in the 4400 block of West Madison when gunshots rang out, police said. It was unclear who the shooter was.

The three women — ages 26, 28 and 35 — were all shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The man, 44, was grazed in the right thigh and walked into West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park.

Two shootings reported Friday evening both involved men fighting off would-be robbers, one on the North Side and one on the West Side.

One man was shot while attempting to fend off an attempted robber in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The 30-year-old was on the street when someone walked up to him with a gun and demanded his possessions at 6:08 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Campbell Avenue, police said. He tried to grab the gun from the person, who fired three shots into his leg before fleeing into an alley.

A similar situation unfolded about thirty minutes earlier in the West Side Austin neighborhood. A 48-year-old was approached by another male who showed a gun and announced a robbery about 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue, police said. The man knocked the gun out of the attempted robber’s hand, but it discharged when it hit the ground, striking him in the foot.

The holiday weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday concludes at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Last weekend, at least 11 people in Chicago were shot, three fatally.