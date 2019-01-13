3 killed, 6 wounded in Chicago shootings since start of weekend

At least nine people in Chicago were shot — three fatally — since the weekend began Friday evening.

The last reported murder happened at 12:29 p.m. Saturday, when a 55-year-old man was gunned down during an argument in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

He was sparring with a man over garbage inside a hallway in the 7900 block of South Kingston Avenue, police said. The other man left to get a handgun from his apartment and then fired a bullet into the 55-year-old’s head, killing him. The shooter was arrested, and charges are pending. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Before that, a double shooting at 8:20 p.m. Friday left a man dead in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A black car pulled up to two men in the 100 block of South Kildare Avenue and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

Calvin Lewis, 35, was shot in the chest and neck and later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The other man, also 35, was struck in the groin and hip and taken to the same hospital, police said.

Another man was shot to death about 8 p.m. Friday in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Malik Tyshun Williams, 19, was walking in an alley in the 5000 block of West Concord Place when he was approached by someone who opened fire, authorities said. Williams was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded during the evening in the University Village neighborhood. At 5:30 p.m., the 52-year-old was standing in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West 13th Street when a car drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the lower leg.

Friday’s last bout of gun violence caused a baby boy to be hospitalized after someone shot the driver of a vehicle he was riding inside in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:19 p.m., a 28-year-old man was driving west in the 200 block of West 43rd Place when a bullet struck his back, police said. He crashed into a parked vehicle, leading to a 1-year-old boy in the back of his vehicle suffering abrasions to his face, police said. The baby was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, and the 28-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday and concludes 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, at least three people were murdered and nine others were wounded in citywide shootings.