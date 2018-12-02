2 killed, 6 wounded in overnight gun violence

Chicago police investigate the scene where a man was shot Sunday morning in the 12200 block of South Ada Avenue. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Eight people were shot in Chicago within four hours of overnight gun violence between midnight and dawn on Sunday.

Two of the shootings were fatal, and included a man shot dead while he sat in a parked vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times in his body and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No one was in custody.

Another man died minutes earlier and blocks away in West Englewood.

About 2:40 a.m., two men were standing on the street in the 6400 block of South Bell Avenue when someone in a light-colored SUV fired shots, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to police. Another man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. His condition had stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot in the back in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 4:15 a.m., the 32-year-old was standing in an alley in the 3100 block of West Wabansia Avenue when two males approached on foot and fired shots, according to police.

He was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.

About 15 minutes earlier, a man was wounded in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 29-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 12000 block of South Doty Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the left leg and drove himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. His condition had stabilized. No one was in custody early Sunday.

At 2:55 a.m., a 25-year-old man was wounded in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of North Keeler Avenue when someone in a black car fired shots, police said. He was shot in his abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. No one was in custody.

Ten minutes earlier, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side. The 32-year-old was shot in the chest about 2:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 79th Street, according to police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. Additional information was not immediately released.

In the first shooting of the early morning, a man crashed his car after he was shot in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 12:22 a.m., the 33-year-old was driving east near the 11200 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots. He crashed his vehicle into a utility pole before stopping in a front yard.

The suffered a gunshot wound to his left armpit and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, according to police. No one was in custody.