A Trident to sausage sticks on opening morning at the Tinley Fishing Expo

Of course I stopped when I saw Greg Ferris sitting in a pedal-powered watercraft on the far end of the Tinley Park Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo on opening morning Friday.

The Tinley Fishing Expo (https://tinleyfishexpo.com/) continues through Sunday at the Tinley Park Convention Center.

The Trident Explorer Watercraft is a sort of a hybrid kayak with many options for power. The basic model comes with the pedal-power (a kayak paddle with an innovation for feet power by Ferris), but a trolling motor may mounted in front or a small motor in back.

But his first foray into the complete business side grew out of his love of kayak fishing. The problem with kayak fishing he found was that winds over 10 mph pretty much made fishing tough to impossible.

It's different with the Trident.

"You don't have to think about paddling," he noted. "I just wanted to fish more."

Four years went into developing the Trident. Ferris is a product developer by trade.

It is a tri-hull with three pontoons, which can be hauled in the bed of a pickup. It can be taken out by hand and is designed to be wheeled to the water. You don't need a dolly. You can stand to fish in it and there is the option of two different seats (a two-seater model is also coming.) Ferris proudly notes it is made of all Midwest parts. Adventure Designs Watercraft is in Muscatine, Iowa.

The basic model goes for $3,000 retail, but all kinds of customizations are offered.

His booth is 121, next to Quest Watersports, which has all the kayaks.

Ferris is planning a demo day (tentatively April 20) at Tampier and Busse Woods.

More details about the craft is at https://www.adventuredesignswatercraft.com/.

