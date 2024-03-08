Picture Chicago: 20 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

The Latest
Andersonville artist John Airo discovered opinions run deep over squirrels while painting an image of one of them on a building.
The alleged robber tried to rob a 60-year-old licensed gun owner, who drew his gun about 5:30 a.m. The two exchanged gunfire and both men were shot, the alleged robber fatally.
Measles is a highly transmissible respiratory disease that can be prevented through the MMR vaccine, health officials say.
President Joe Biden fired multiple broadsides at Donald Trump without mentioning his name as he worked to quell voter concerns about his age and job performance while sharpening the contrast with his all-but-certain November rival.
The increase in immigration under the Biden administration that Donald Trump denounces is fueling a thriving economic revival.