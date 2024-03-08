Picture Chicago: 20 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Adjoa Sarkodie, who goes to Nourishing Hope’s food pantry near her home in Lake View once a month, stands in her kitchen, Monday, March 4, 2024. She participated in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — commonly called WIC — between 2013 and 2018, from the time her children were born until they aged out of the program at 5 years old. Since 2018, the federal nutrition assistance program for moms and young kids has seen an overall decline in participation.