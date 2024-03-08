The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
POLARPLUNGE-030424-02.jpg

Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) jumps into Lake Michigan for the 24th annual Chicago Polar Plunge, benefitting the Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities, at North Avenue Beach, Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 20 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Elizabeth French, center left, mother of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, holds hands with Ella French's partners Joshua Blas, left, and Carlos Yanez, center right, as they walk to the courtroom to hear the Emonte Morgan verdict, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Morgan was found guilty on all counts in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A worker arranges bins of coffee beans at Metropolis Coffee Company’s roastery in the Avondale neighborhood, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Adjoa Sarkodie, who goes to Nourishing Hope’s food pantry near her home in Lake View once a month, stands in her kitchen, Monday, March 4, 2024. She participated in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — commonly called WIC — between 2013 and 2018, from the time her children were born until they aged out of the program at 5 years old. Since 2018, the federal nutrition assistance program for moms and young kids has seen an overall decline in participation.

Bradley Cosgrove, a partner at Clifford Law Offices, pushes his client Antonio DeAngelo’s wheelchair into a conference room for a press conference at the Clifford Law Offices located in the Loop, Friday, March 1, 2024. A Cook County jury on Thursday awarded DeAngelo $39.9 million after he and his wife filed a lawsuit over the medical care he received at Advocate Physician Partners leading up to his 2015 stroke.

A photo of police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso is set up at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn, where officials and family members unveiled a street sign named in honor of him, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2023 allegedly by Steven Montano, who pleaded not guilty, in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue while Vasquez-Lasso responded to a domestic violence call. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling hugs Rocio Lasso, mother of police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn, where officials and family members unveiled a street sign named in honor of Vásquez Lasso, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2023 allegedly by Steven Montano, who pleaded not guilty, in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue while Vasquez-Lasso responded to a domestic violence call. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Less than 24 hours after the Chicago area's high temperature was 72 degrees, a kite surfer rides the waves along Montrose Beach as the temperature drops to around 40 degrees, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 17-year-old Jeremy Smith at the South Side YMCA at 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Smith was fatally shot Saturday during a large gathering in the South Loop.

Amy Nussbaum leads a chant as parents and students protest outside Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop in an effort to raise awareness about issues for students with disabilities, Monday, March 4, 2024.

Wayne Smith, who said he used to photograph for newspapers before he lost his sight, stands with his white cane at the intersection of North Pine Grove and West Sheridan Road in Lake View, where he said he was hit by a cyclist about 12 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Williams said drivers, cyclists and pedestrians need to be educated about being sensitive to the needs of people with disabilities. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nori Santiago (left) and Nathalie Querales admire an onion from the garden outside Casa Central, a social services nonprofit that serves the Hispanic community at 1342 N. California Ave., Friday, March 1, 2024.

Nori Santiago, nurse health manager at Casa Central, plants seeds for the garden at the social services nonprofit that serves the Hispanic community at 1342 N. California Ave., Friday, March 1, 2024.

LINK-030724-04.JPG

Former President Barack Obama gets a look at the prototype of the "Power of Words" at McCormick Place, Thursday, March 7, 2024. ‘"Power Words’" will be a four-story media experience that will greet guests at the future Obama Presidential Center.

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Gene Schroeder, who is believed to be the oldest living former player for the franchise, cradles a game ball from Oct. 7, 1956 —the Bears’ first win of that season against the Green Bay Packers — as he sits down for an interview with a Chicago Sun-Times reporter in his St. John, Indiana, home, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Schroeder celebrated his 95th birthday on March 3.

Community members, lead by Ald. William Hall (6th), raise their hands in prayer at Chicago Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church at a vigil for the victims of recent gun violence on the South Side, Friday, March 1, 2024.

Steve Newcomb, an Illinois Department of Transportation highway maintainer who has worked with the agency for about 22 years, stands at the intersection of South County Line Road and Clearwater Drive in Plainfield, Ill., where he lives, Friday, March 1, 2024. Newcomb rescued two women from a burning car on the Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street in Chicago early that morning. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond” features 13 vehicles and over 90 additional artifacts from the Bond films at the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Asher Crawley (left) and her husband, Dylan Saks embrace outside the Willis Tower in the Loop, where they took photos on their wedding day last year, Sunday, March 3, 2024.

