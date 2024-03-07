Obama gets first look at massive video exhibit slated for Obama Presidential Center

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday stood before a massive two-story display at McCormick Place that projected images of some of the more memorable moments from his time in office.

The prototype display is only half of what will eventually be an 88-foot media installation inside the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. The former president got a first-hand look at how the technology behind the media display will work.

"That was fun," Obama said to someone behind him as he pointed to an image projected on the 40-plus foot canvass.

Obama remained mostly stoic as he craned his neck up to get a full view of the installation, but he was all smiles as he was joined by Obama Presidential Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett and Marty Nesbitt, Obama Foundation board chair.

Former President Barack Obama was in Chicago on Thursday to view a prototype of a video installation planned for the Obama Presidential Center. With him at McCormick Place were Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation, and Marty Nesbitt, Obama Foundation board chair. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

When completed, the display will span the first four floors of the museum. Images from seven projectors will tell the story of the “Power of Words," which is a theme for the museum, reflecting Obama's belief in the power of storytelling.

"One voice can change a room," one of Obama's quotes from his first presidential campaign, was projected in giant letters on the screen.

The final version of the film that will be shown on the display when it is installed is still under development. The prototype was built inside Hall D at McCormick Place because it is one of the only locations that can accommodate a portion of the display.

It is the largest of 50 video installations planned for the Obama Presidential Center.

Jarrett told the Sun-Times on Wednesday that the exhibit is intended as “an immersive experience for those who come to visit. They can see it on the various floors, and they can also see it if you stand on one floor and look all the way up."

Obama has been hands-on in developing the Obama Presidential Center. Before taking a look at the prototype he was in meetings about the interior designs of the furniture, the retail store, the restaurant, the café and other features.

“He really enjoys going through the details of what this campus is going to look like down to the finishes,” Jarrett said.

The sprawling complex on what will be a 19.3-acre campus along Stony Island Avenue, from 59th Street to 62nd Street, has been taking shape in Jackson Park since August 2021.

Construction starts Monday for the athletic/conference center, a stand-alone 45,000-square foot building. The architect is Moody Nolan, an African American-owned firm that designed the Wintrust Arena.

The building is being built to handle meetings and events as well as host athletes — and will have an NBA-size basketball court.

The campus will have park-like space and four structures: the athletic/meeting center; the museum tower; a Chicago Public Library branch; and a forum with an auditorium, recording studio, meeting places and an indoor winter garden. The grand opening for the center will be in 2026.

