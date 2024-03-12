Menu planner: Classic corned beef with cabbage and potatoes is a full and satisfying meal

Classic corned beef with cabbage and potatoes

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 3 hours; standing time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 corned beef brisket (2 1/2 pounds)

5 cups water, divided

1 medium head cabbage (about 2 pounds), cut into 8 wedges

8 ounces Yukon gold potatoes, cut into wedges

1/2 pound carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place corned beef and 3 cups water in large stockpot or Dutch oven, fat side up. (If seasoning packet is included with corned beef, pour it over brisket after water is added.) Bring to a simmer. (Do not boil.) Cover tightly and cook in oven 2 1/2 to 3 hours until fork-tender. Transfer brisket to cutting board, reserving any liquid; cover brisket with foil. Let stand 13 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, add 2 cups remaining water to same pot with reserved liquid. Place steamer basket in pot. (Liquid should not touch bottom of basket.) Place cabbage, potatoes and carrots in basket. Bring to a boil. Cover tightly, reduce heat and steam 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Remove fat from brisket. Carve into thin slices across grain. Combine butter, salt and pepper in small bowl. Drizzle over vegetables. Serve brisket and vegetables together.

Per serving: 372 calories, 23 grams protein, 24 grams fat (59% calories from fat), 9.1 grams saturated fat, 15 grams carbohydrate, 119 milligrams cholesterol, 1286 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Baked chicken and spaghetti

Makes 8 servings (two 8-by-8-inch casseroles)

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 40 minutes, plus spaghetti

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces spaghetti

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup thinly sliced celery

1/2 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons butter

1 cup no-salt-added chicken broth

2 cups frozen tiny green peas, thawed

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 cups chopped or shredded cooked chicken

1 (7 1/2-ounce) can sliced mushrooms, drained

1 cup shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook spaghetti according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, cover and microwave bell pepper, celery and onion on high (100% power) for 5 minutes or until softened; drain. Add butter, broth, peas and black pepper; microwave 3 minutes on high. Stir in chicken, mushrooms and cooked spaghetti. Mix well. Divide mixture and spoon into two (8-by-8-inch) baking dishes coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle each with cheese. Cover and bake one casserole 20 minutes; uncover and bake 10 more minutes. Label, date and freeze the other casserole for a future meal.

Per serving: 284 calories, 25 grams protein, 7 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 67 milligrams cholesterol, 318 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Marinated pork roast

Makes 16 (3-ounce) servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes; marinating time: 8 hours

Cooking time: about 2 hours; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup dry red wine

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup ketchup

1/3 cup water

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger (about 1 ounce)

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 (4-pound) well-trimmed boneless rolled pork loin roast

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Combine wine, sugar, ketchup, water, oil, garlic, soy sauce, curry powder, ginger and pepper in a heavy-duty resealable plastic bag; mix well. Add pork, seal, turn to coat and marinate in refrigerator for 8 hours; turn occasionally. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Remove pork from marinade; reserve 2 cups. Bring marinade to a boil; whisk in cornstarch and cook, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened. Cool. Pat pork dry and place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake 2 hours or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees in the thickest part. Remove from oven, let stand 10 minutes. Slice and serve with reserved sauce.

Per serving: 194 calories, 26 grams protein, 5 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 184 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Southwestern chicken and corn dinner

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a roasting pan, place 4 bone-in skinless chicken breasts and 4 bone-in skinless thighs with 2 teaspoons Mexican seasoning blend. Arrange chicken and 3 ears fresh or frozen corn on the cob (cut into pieces), 1 medium red and 1 medium green bell pepper, both cut into 1-inch pieces, and 1 medium onion, cut into eighths, in an even layer. Sprinkle 2 more teaspoons seasoning blend over vegetables. Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes. Arrange on a platter and serve.

Ravioli with peas and pesto

Cook refrigerated cheese ravioli according to directions. Meanwhile, combine 1 (14.5-ounce) can drained diced tomatoes with Italian seasoning and 1 cup loosely packed chopped fresh basil leaves. Place 2 cups tiny frozen green peas in a large colander. Drain ravioli over peas. Transfer mixture to a large serving bowl and toss with 1/4 cup refrigerated basil pesto; top with tomato mixture. Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste.