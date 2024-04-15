The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
I-90 protest blocks traffic to O’Hare

Traffic flow resumed around 9:20 a.m., according to the airport.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Traffic on the highway was considerably backed up, according to a post from the airport on the social media platform X. The flow of traffic resumed around 9:20 a.m.

A group of demonstrators blocked traffic on westbound Interstate 90, cutting off traffic to O'Hare International Airport Monday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the event with the Chicago Police Department.

A social media photo and video shows empty lanes near the terminals usually clogged with heavy traffic and travelers walking to the airport.

It wasn't immediately clear who organized the protest or why.

