I-90 protest blocks traffic to O’Hare

A group of demonstrators blocked traffic on westbound Interstate 90, cutting off traffic to O'Hare International Airport Monday morning.

Traffic on the highway was considerably backed up, according to a post from the airport on the social media platform X. The flow of traffic resumed around 9:20 a.m.

Illinois State Police responded to the event with the Chicago Police Department.

A social media photo and video shows empty lanes near the terminals usually clogged with heavy traffic and travelers walking to the airport.

It wasn't immediately clear who organized the protest or why.