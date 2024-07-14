White Sox end first half with series lost to Pirates

The White Sox had two bases-loaded situations on Sunday in the first and third innings and mustered one run. With Pirates starter Mitch Keller on the ropes — the Pirates started warming up a reliever during the third inning — the offense couldn’t deliver the big hit to extend the lead.

An inability to tack on runs has been an issue for the Sox all season — they’re last in the majors in batting average with runners in scoring position.

The Sox lost 9-4 on Sunday in their final game before the All-Star break and were swept in their series against the Pirates. It was the team’s 13th time being swept this season. They’re a season-high 44 games under .500.

“It’s not the first half we wanted, but we just gotta keep showing up, playing hard,” left fielder Andrew Benintendi said.

The loss — the 71st of the season — extended the Sox’ MLB record for most losses before an All-Star break. It’s been a poor season for the Sox. That they’re flirting with the 1962 Mets for the most losses in a season tells you all you need to know about how the first half went for the Sox.

“Obviously disappointing,” manager Pedro Grifol said before the game. “This is not something we planned for. Something we didn’t really expect.”

The Sox lead the majors in blown saves (23) and have won just six first-half series. They enter the break on a four-game losing streak.

“You can’t pinpoint it in one area because there have been times where we’ve made mistakes mentally and physically on the field defensively,” Grifol said. “There have been times where we have not executed a gameplan. There have been times where physical mistakes on the pitching end, we leave a ball out over the plate.”

With the first half over and attention shifting to the draft, front offices will be occupied over the next couple of days as they try to add to their farm system.

After that, the trade deadline will be the focus for general managers around baseball, and the Sox have a plethora of players who could help playoff hopefuls.

This team could look different before the July 30 trade deadline. Grifol understands the circumstances the team’s in as a seller, but said he’s seen situations where a team was prepared to deal and ends up staying intact.

“We can’t hide from the fact that this is an uncomfortable couple of weeks for some of these guys,” Grifol said. “That’s the reality of it. That understanding that you may be here, you may not be here is real.”

Trade rumors have circulated around the club since the team got off to a 3-22 start. USA Today reported Sunday that the Sox fully intend to trade All-Star Garrett Crochet and are more optimistic that they can trade center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

Reliever Michael Kopech, shortstop Paul DeJong and right fielder Tommy Pham could also be traded. Trades might impact the clubhouse camaraderie, but it’s necessary as the team continues building up the team.

“It’s part of the business,” catcher Korey Lee said. “ I dealt with it last year, coming into a new organization [Lee was traded in the Kendall Graveman trade]. It’s just part of the game and you have to be accepting of that.”

Though uncertainty clouds this team, players and coaches are looking forward to this break to put a tumultuous first half behind them and prepare for Kansas City on Friday.

“We’ve just got to reset, take this break, reset and play baseball,” Grifol said.

