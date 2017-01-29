Rauner attending Koch brothers’ summit in California
Gov. Bruce Rauner’s attendance at a summit hosted by billionaire conservatives Charles and David Koch is drawing criticism from unions and some Dems.
Anger and dismay, along with congratulations from Europe’s far-right, rippled across the world Sunday to the entry ban President Donald Trump imposed.
A Lebanese man with an American passport was held more than three hours Sunday. He said more than 20 others were still being detained.
Sen. Dick Durbin on Sunday defended admitting refugees banned by President Donald Trump as immigrant rights groups in Chicago plan a rally.
Reince Priebus tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the action “doesn’t affect green card holders moving forward” — the subject of legal challenges.
Cheers broke out in a crowd of demonstrators outside a Brooklyn courthouse as the decision, effective nationwide, was announced.
Protesters have shut down Terminal 5, the international terminal, at O’Hare Airport.