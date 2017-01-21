Illinois teacher at D.C. march: ‘We’re not going to be ignored’
Many traveled from Illinois, some came alone, others brought – or met up with – their families.
The march in Washington, and others across worldwide, mark a new era for a movement spawned not by Hillary Clinton, but by Donald Trump.
Trump quickly shifted from praising the CIA to slamming media coverage of Inauguration Day; he claimed the crowd was bigger than photos indicated.
The women brandished signs (“Women won’t back down”) and decried Trump’s stand on several issues, including health care and climate change.
The march and rally were part of a nationwide series, all set to be held the day after Trump took the oath of office
As Donald Trump took his seat in the Oval Office on Friday, protesters filled Daley Plaza to protest the start of the Trump administration.