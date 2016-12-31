WATCHDOGS: Crooked pol’s pension take was $2M; now widow collects
Ex-Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Morgan Finley went to prison for racketeering but kept collecting a government pension — nearly $2 million in all.
Ex-Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Morgan Finley went to prison for racketeering but kept collecting a government pension — nearly $2 million in all.
MITCHELL: To many, the faces staring out from the collage of victims murdered in 2016 have no connection to them. But take a closer look.
Nearly 200 men and women participate in the program, which was set to expire Dec. 31st.
More than 150 protesters stood outside The Chicago Club as dozens of business leaders and others gathered inside.
President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter praises Russian President Vladimir Putin for holding off on retaliatory actions, calling him “very smart.”
‘Each person will carry a two-foot-tall, white wooden cross bearing the name of each person killed in Chicago this year,’ Pfleger said this month.