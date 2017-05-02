Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote
Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration is “very confident” Betsy DeVos will take up her Cabinet post soon.
Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration is “very confident” Betsy DeVos will take up her Cabinet post soon.
The appeals court’s denial of an immediate stay means the legal fight over the ban will continue for days at least.
Lawyers say the president’s comments could put government lawyers defending his executive order in a tough spot if asked about them by other judges.
The government moved quickly to comply with the court order, reversing the travel ban and allowing affected travelers to board U.S.-bound flights.
The Bears and Chicago’s four other major pro sports teams are pushing Illinois lawmakers to change part of the state’s workers’ compensation system.
“How would you feel if they took your 3-year-old son away from you?” Hani Amrani said. “I really want to ask him this question.”