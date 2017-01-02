Trump eyes Senate ‘nuclear option’ for Supreme Court nominee
President Donald Trump urged Mitch McConnell to change the rules of the Senate if necessary to swiftly push through his Supreme Court nominee.
President Donald Trump urged Mitch McConnell to change the rules of the Senate if necessary to swiftly push through his Supreme Court nominee.
Shoppers in Chicago have to pay a 7-cent tax on disposable bags if they don’t bring their own reusable bags.
’59 neighborhoods in the city either remain flat or saw a reduction in the number of homicides compared to the same time in 2016,’ Johnson said.
The bond-rating agency says Chicago and other sanctuary cities could be hurt if the funding cutoff gets congressional and judicial backing.
Dismayed by the Trump administration, former President Barack Obama’s loyalists and ex-aides are speaking out and actively resisting President Trump.
The Standing Rock Sioux, whose opposition to the project brought thousands of supporters to North Dakota, vowed to go to court again to stop it.