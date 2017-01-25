White House, Trump Organization name ethics advisers
Ethics experts criticized the plan, saying it doesn’t do enough to ensure that Trump won’t make decisions as president that personally benefit him.
Trump plans to build a wall on the 1,954-mile U.S. border with Mexico, calling for its “immediate construction” to stop illegal immigrants.
“Beginning today the United States of America gets back control of its borders,” Trump declared during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security.
Ald. Brendan Reilly is trying to tighten the legislative noose on street musicians who drive downtown residents and employees to distraction.
Chicago will remain a sanctuary city — in spite of President Donald Trump’s renewed threat to cut off federal funding, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.
Trump has offered no specifics, but many steps he could potentially contemplate pose practical and even constitutional obstacles.