Charges officially dropped against R. Kelly in Cook County

In less than two minutes, a sexual abuse case against R&B singer Robert Kelly was dropped Tuesday morning in a fifth-floor courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

“It will be motion state nolle,” Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Tene McCoy Cummings told Judge Lawrence Flood, four years after the charges were filed against the singer.

In that time, Kelly has been found guilty in separate federal trials in New York and Chicago — leaving him facing the real possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Kelly did not attend the Tuesday morning hearing, but is expected to be present in a federal courtroom later this month in Chicago when he is sentenced on his conviction last fall for sexually abusing three girls and production of child pornography.

Kelly faces between 10 and 90 years in prison in that case and is already serving a 30-year sentence for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and other charges in Brooklyn.

The state charges were filed after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Foxx publicly asked women who had been assaulted by the singer to come forward after the claims against the singer were launched back into the public eye with the airing of the 2019 documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

On Monday, Foxx said she was dropping the state’s case against the singer because of the likelihood he would be serving lengthy prison terms, and that several of the alleged victims have already testified against Kelly in federal court.

Still, Foxx acknowledged that her office had heard from at least one alleged victim who was disappointed with the decision.

“I understand how hard it was for these victims to come forward and tell their stories,” she wrote in a statement Tuesday. “I applaud their courage and have the utmost respect for everyone who came forward. While this may not be the result they were expecting, due to the sentences that Mr. Kelly is facing, we do feel that justice has been served.”

The case would have served as a second chance for Cook County prosecutors to convict Kelly, who was acquitted of all charges in his 2008 trial on state child pornography charges.

Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, who had called for the charges to be dropped, said she was “pleased” with the decision after the hearing Tuesday and would set her sights on fighting to overturn Kelly’s conviction in New York.

“That is really our next battle,” Bonjean told reporters, joined by several Kelly supporters who attended the hearing.

Kelly, she said, is struggling in lockup at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where she claimed he was a target for abuse by other inmates and correctional staff.

She accused administrators and staff at the jail of releasing music by Kelly without his permission, as well as his private information — including “possibly” his privileged communications with his defense attorneys.

