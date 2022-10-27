Senior home owner fined just $1,500 after 3 residents died, student test scores drop statewide and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

The clout-heavy owner of a Rogers Park senior home was fined just $1,500 after three women died during a heat spell last spring — deaths that autopsies link directly to soaring temperatures in the building where the heating system was left running.

The women — Janice Reed, 68, Gwendolyn Osborne, 72, and Delores McNeely, 76 — were discovered throughout the day on May 14 at the James Sneider Apartments as temperatures inside the building rose into the low 90s.

“They knew that people were burning up and they made them endure it for an additional two days afterward with no relief,” said Osborne’s son, Kenneth Rye.

While fans and portable air conditioners had been handed out and a “cooling center” set up, it was only after the deaths that the building’s heating system was switched over to cool the complex at 7450 N. Rogers Ave. A subsequent inspection by the Buildings Department found 11 code violations, including two dealing with an air conditioning “chiller” on the roof that “does not appear suitable for exterior use,” records show. The department later noted that the issues had been addressed and “no dangerous and hazardous conditions” were found during a second inspection.

By then, the owner and building manager — the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation — had provided “individual air conditioning units” to each tenant, according to records. Under a settlement agreement, the firm was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and $60 in court fees.

Just over a week later, on Aug. 11, the Cook County medical examiner’s office determined the primary cause of death for all three women was “environmental heat exposure due to hot residential building during heat-related weather event,” according to spokeswoman Brittany Hill.

A Buildings Department spokesman told the Sun-Times that city officials did not have access to the autopsy reports when they reached the settlement. The fines were based solely on violations found during the inspection, according to spokesman Mike Puccinelli. He referred further questions about the deaths to the Chicago Police Department, but a spokesperson would only say that a probe “was concluded as non-criminal.”

The attorney for the family of one of the victims believes a criminal investigation should be launched, particularly in light of the newly disclosed autopsy results and the role the building owner’s actions played in the deaths.

“I do think someone should look into whether there’s any criminal liability,” said Larry Rogers Jr., an attorney representing Reed’s son.

Tom Schuba has more on James Sneider Apartments here.

From concerts to parades, pop-ups and more, there are plenty of ways to get in on the Halloween celebrations this weekend.

If you’re considering venturing out, we’ve got a few suggestions of things to do in the city.

Goblin’s live score to ‘Suspiria’

The 1977 thriller “Suspiria” will get the extra creepy treatment at Thalia Hall tomorrow when composer (and Argento collaborator) Claudio Simonetti taps his prog-rock group Goblin to take on the soundtrack in honor of the film’s 45th anniversary. After the film wraps, Goblin will do a second set with songs from Simonetti’s score work on films like “Dawn of the Dead.” 7 p.m. at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.

The Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade will proceed down State Street. James Richard IV

Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade

The parade brings together cultural organizations and artists from across the city for a free, one-of-a-kind event featuring unique floats, spectacle puppets and performances. Leading the parade is Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, in collaboration with La Vuelta Ensemble and its colorful circus artists including stilt walkers, jugglers and physical theater performers. From 6-8 p.m. Saturday on State from Lake to Van Buren.

The Catacombs

One of the more unique Halloween hauntings, The Catacombs, can be found in the basement of St. Pascal’s Catholic Church. Volunteers create scary scenes that take visitors on a 15-minute tour of terror that is a fundraiser for the school. From tonight through Sunday at St. Pascal’s, 6143 W. Irving Park.

Nocturna All Hallows’ Eve Ball

DJ Scary Lady Sarah is the epitome of a Halloween queen — all year long she hosts her long-running Nocturna dance party, spinning the best of goth, new wave, post-punk and industrial with everyone from The Smiths to Ministry on deck. But her well-curated sets are really amplified for her annual All Hallows’ Eve Ball, where the music is the soundtrack for the weekend. Come dressed for the occasion or be prepared to really stand out from the decked-out crowd. 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St.

Head here for more Halloween music happenings and here for more things to do in the week ahead.

