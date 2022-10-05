Matt Eberflus calls Tua concussion ‘terrible,’ says Bears mindful of safety

Calling the concussion suffered Thursday night by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa “terrible,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday the Bears have been mindful about what quarterback Justin Fields and others can do to protect themselves from head injuries during the game.

“Certainly, we’re always concerned when gets on the edge, and making sure he protects himself,” Eberflus said. “But It’s always an issue. We want to do a good job on our defense to make sure we’re not doing and committing those fouls. We want to be clean. We don’t ever want to give them 15 yards and we certainly don’t ever want to hurt anybody.”

Calling a head injury different from one to other body parts, Fields said that “at all times you have to think about protecting yourself.”

The Dolphins have faced criticism for letting their quarterback return to a Week 3 game and then start four days later. They’ve already ruled him out for this week’s game.

Injury report

Running back David Montgomery missed his fourth-straight practice with a right ankle injury. The Bears first identified his injury, suffered in the Texans game, as one to both his right knee and ankle before amending it in Wednesday’s injury report.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones, who has played 57 defensive snaps over the last two games, sat out of practice with an illness.

Safety Dane Cruikshank, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, missed practice. Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) were limited. Both have missed the previous two games.