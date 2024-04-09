NFL approves more helmets specifically for quarterbacks, linemen

The NFL will feature eight more position-specific helmets in 2024, with the goal of protecting players from impact most likely to occur at quarterback and offensive and defensive line.

Linemen have had the option of choosing their own unique design for two years, quarterbacks for one. This year, linemen will have six more choices, quarterbacks two.

“The growing availability of position-specific helmets is a central part of our effort to provide players with the best possible protection for their position,” Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of player health and safety, said in a statement Tuesday. “Quarterbacks and linemen will have a range of tailored helmets available to them, with more positions to come in the next couple of years."

The league is adding 12 new helmets across all positions, with cooperation from the NFLPA. Five of them tested better in a laboratory setting than any others in league history. They’re mothballing six helmets because of poor testing.

