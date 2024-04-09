The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

NFL approves more helmets specifically for quarterbacks, linemen

The NFL will feature eight more position-specific helmets in 2024, with the goal of protecting players from impact most likely to occur at quarterback and offensive and defensive line.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE NFL approves more helmets specifically for quarterbacks, linemen
The NFL is considering using a helmet with a shield that would cover a player’s entire face.

In this May 2020 photo provided by Riddell, a Riddell SpeedFlex helmet sits next to a computer screen displaying information from the InSite tool.

Riddell via AP

The NFL will feature eight more position-specific helmets in 2024, with the goal of protecting players from impact most likely to occur at quarterback and offensive and defensive line.

Linemen have had the option of choosing their own unique design for two years, quarterbacks for one. This year, linemen will have six more choices, quarterbacks two.

“The growing availability of position-specific helmets is a central part of our effort to provide players with the best possible protection for their position,” Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of player health and safety, said in a statement Tuesday. “Quarterbacks and linemen will have a range of tailored helmets available to them, with more positions to come in the next couple of years."

The league is adding 12 new helmets across all positions, with cooperation from the NFLPA. Five of them tested better in a laboratory setting than any others in league history. They’re mothballing six helmets because of poor testing.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
When Mike Ditka said no to Donald Trump — and Hope Hicks feared she’d hear, ‘You’re fired!’
Bears in a hurry to build domed lakefront stadium, but Friends of the Parks says, ‘Not so fast’
Bears put lakefront stadium cards on the table with state agency key to funding deal
When voters say ‘no’ to new stadiums, what do professional sports teams do next?
NFL mock draft: Predicting Bears’ picks at No. 1 and No. 9
USC quarterback Caleb Williams visits Halas Hall in latest step toward likely union
The Latest
0.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Festival de Cine Latino de Chicago cumple 40 años contando historias
Su director y fundador, Pepe Vargas y su directora de programación, Andrea Florens, comparten su visión para el presente y futuro del festival.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
La Voz Chicago
Por todo lo alto: La ‘fiesta’ del eclipse solar desató la alegría y las emociones en Chicago y el sur de Illinois
Con cielos soleados y una temperatura máxima de 71 grados, estudiantes, trabajadores y familias de todo Chicago, hicieron un alto en sus rutinas diarias para maravillarse con el eclipse parcial. Un residente de Tinley Park hizo el viaje al sur del estado para ver el eclipse total. “No sé cómo describirlo si no es con la palabra ‘guau’”, dijo King.
By Kade HeatherJessica Ma, and 2 more
 
LASTDAY-060823-12.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Cómo pueden los distritos escolares de Illinois capacitar a más educadores bilingües
El estado tiene más de 271,000 estudiantes aprendiendo inglés en las escuelas públicas, pero no hay suficientes profesores bilingües.
By Erika Méndez and Rebecca Vonderlack-Navarro
 
BROWN
College Sports
2005 Illini head our list of Big Ten’s best men’s basketball teams since Michigan State won it all in 2000
The Big Ten’s national-title drought is nearing the quarter-century mark, but the conference has had lots of elite teams since young Tom Izzo led the Spartans to the mountaintop. Here are the top 10.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Museum of Science and Industry.
Columnists
A thing happened at a place, maybe
It’s a sad day when it’s easier to get information out of the Pentagon than from the Museum of Science and Industry.
By Neil Steinberg
 