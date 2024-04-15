What the WNBA’s future stars wore for the 2024 draft in New York City

The WNBA's next batch of future young stars hit the orange carpet before the big event to show off their draft day looks as they enter the pros in style.

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and others all earned big cheers from crowds packed outside the Brooklyn Academy of Music as the players exited buses rocking a variety of different, stylish looks.

Chicago fashion designer Robin Harris has styled athletes on WNBA draft day for years, and returned this year to style forward Nyadiew Puoch.

Here are more looks from the orange carpet:

Caitlin Clark

Shouts of "Caitlin!" immediately erupted outside the Brooklyn Academy of Music as the record-breaking Iowa superstar arrived to the draft, where she's excpected to head to the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick.

Caitlin Clark arrives prior to the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty

She wore a complete Prada outfit, featuring a white skirt and jacket over a silver sparkling top. It was the first time the historic fashion brand has dressed anyone for the NBA or WNBA draft, according to Front Office Sports.

Angel Reese

Forward Angel Reese arrived to the Brooklyn Academy of Music with plenty of fanfare. The LSU star wore a metallic dress complete with a hood.

Angel Reese arrives prior to the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York. Sarah Stier/Getty

Cameron Brink

Stanford's Cameron Brink arrived to the Brooklyn Academy of Music in a floor-length blank and white gown.

Kamilla Cardoso

Some of the loudest cheers of the night so far were in response to Kamilla Cardoso's arrival.

The South Carolina center wore an all-red ensemble.

Kamilla Cardoso with the loudest ovation of the evening so far from fans waiting outside the BAoM pic.twitter.com/O873tx9fvH — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 15, 2024

Rickea Jackson

Also in all red was Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson.

Rickea Jackson giving 90s music icon with this look pic.twitter.com/Vizj8PjO0S — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 15, 2024

Aaliyah Edwards

UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards wore a white dress with fringe detail, complete with a shining basketball clutch.