3 killed, 10 wounded in citywide gun violence since Friday evening

Three people have been killed and 10 others have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening in Chicago.



Saturday evening, a 22-year-old man was shot to death inside a North Lawndale apartment on the West Side. He was inside a residence about 5:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and shot him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and back and pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests were reported.

Just after midnight Saturday, a person found a 17-year-old boy shot after hearing multiple gunshots 700 block of West 50th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night in West Ridge on the Northwest Side. Lavell Winslow was hanging out at Lerner Park with friends when a gunshot rang out just before 10 p.m., police and his family told the Sun-Times. A bystander at the scene, near the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue, told investigators he heard a loud pop and saw a group of people running away. He then found Lavell on a bench with a gunshot wound to his head and called for help. Lavell was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests were reported.

In nonfatal shootings, a 60-year-old man was shot during a fight on a Red Line train on the South Side. He was arguing with someone about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Friday night, a man was shot after he allegedly stabbed a woman in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 8:20 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when a man approached her and stabbed her in the hand and thigh, police said. Another woman, 54, arrived and shot the man multiple times. The man, 62, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The younger woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

At least eight other people have been wounded by gunfire since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago.

