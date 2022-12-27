3 people killed, 14 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over Christmas weekend

Three people were killed and 14 others were wounded by gunfire over the Christmas weekend across Chicago.



Friday night, a man was shot to death after an argument in a back yard in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone about 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was shot in the back and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

A man was found fatally shot Sunday night inside a home in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. Officers performing a well-being check about 8:10 p.m. at the home in the 7200 block of South Francisco Avenue found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not known.

A few hours later, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot while driving, then crashed his vehicle into another car in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was driving in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when he was shot in the back, police said. He crashed into a vehicle, and fire officials took him to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, authorities said. Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a gunman get out of a car and fire shots at an SUV, striking two occupants — a 17-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man, police said. The boy and the man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, according to police, who did not release their conditions. After seeing the shooting, an officer fired at the gunman and two others inside the car the shooter had exited. The gunman and the people inside the car fled and the car was later found unoccupied. A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene.

Monday night, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting about two miles away in Englewood. The boy was standing on a sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West 72nd Street when someone in a red Jeep drove up and a person inside fired shots, police said. The teen was shot multiple times in the torso and legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At least 11 other people were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the holiday weekend.

