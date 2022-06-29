The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Trio arrested for back-to-back robberies at Belmont Red Line overnight — third night of violence in Lake View

They pushed a man to the ground and beat him under the platform in the 900 block of West Belmont early Wednesday. Then they went to the platform and beat another man, police say.

By  David Struett
   
Three people were arrested after beating and robbing two men at the CTA Belmont Red Line station early Wednesday — the third night of violence near the Lake View train station.

They pushed a 46-year-old man to the ground and beat him under the platform in the 900 block of West Belmont around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

They stole his belongings and then went to the Red Line platform, where they beat another man, 49, and took his belongings, police said.

Both victims were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The trio — two men, 18 and 24, and a woman, 20 — were arrested and charges were pending, police said.

The area near the Belmont Red Line has been the scene of three consecutive nights of violence.

After the Pride Parade Sunday, crowds descended on Lake View and three people were shot and three people stabbed in separate incidents. Another person was stabbed near the Red Line stop during an argument early Monday.

The next night, on early Tuesday, a large group of people crowded the streets of again, with video showing people dancing on top of a police car and a CTA bus as officers tried to contain the disturbance. Police said someone smashed a squad car’s windshield.

