Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.
Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 75th Street found the man, 35, unresponsive on the ground, Chicago police said.
He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
