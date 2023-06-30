Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A man is dead after being shot in West Englewood Friday evening, police said.

Demar Farris, 30, was in the 7000 block of South Justine Street just before 5 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm and chest, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Farris was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

