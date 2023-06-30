Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A man is dead after being shot in West Englewood Friday evening, police said.
Demar Farris, 30, was in the 7000 block of South Justine Street just before 5 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm and chest, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Farris was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
Police training firm linked to ex-top cop got $2 million weeks after deal was terminated by his replacement
The Latest
“He’s just doing things that stand out on this team,” Gordon Beckham said. “And it’s good for the rest of the guys to see things he’s doing.”
One or two small moves are possible — such as to address the right-side defensive depth — but Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson won’t be too busy.
The bustle was palpable less than 24 hours before drivers start their engines.
A week of bad sky, bad news and a 1910 Honus Wagner baseball card selling at a Chicago auction for $114,000
The Illinois Supreme Court all but begged the General Assembly to take another look at the Biometric Information Privacy Act in a ruling that could ultimately cost the White Castle burger chain billions for collecting employee fingerprint scans.