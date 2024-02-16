The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Crime Brandon Johnson Chicago

ShotSpotter won’t be shut down in Chicago Friday

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office is now hammering out a last-minute renewal to the nearly $49 million contract with ShotSpotter’s parent company, SoundThinking, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chicago Police Department won’t lose access to the controversial ShotSpotter gunshot detection system when the current contract expires at the end of Friday, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

The frantic negotiations between the city and company came after Johnson’s office announced Tuesday that he was keeping his campaign promise to cut the cord on ShotSpotter but keep it in place until September — after the historically violent summer and the Democratic National Convention.

However, Johnson’s administration hadn’t yet struck a deal to keep ShotSpotter past Friday.

Johnson dodged questions at a City Hall news conference on Thursday about whether ShotSpotter would be abruptly cut off when the existing contract expires. Hours later, SoundThinking indicated that a deal wasn’t in place and said company officials had been working for months to come to a new agreement.

As recently as December, SoundThinking presented the city with a proposal for a one-year extension, the company said in a statement. That led to “preliminary discussions regarding a concept proposed by the city of an 8-9 month extension,” enabling the city to complete a formal bidding process and evaluate the use of accusing gunshot detection technology.

“Contrary to those discussions and without consultation with SoundThinking … Mayor Johnson announced a decommission plan, involving an extension of ShotSpotter through September 22,” the company said.

The initial contract began in August 2018 and cost $33 million, while two extensions were respectively valued at $5.7 million and $10.1 million. The terms of the new deal weren’t immediately known.

The mayor’s office and the company didn’t immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

