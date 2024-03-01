1 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

One person was wounded Friday in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Chatham neighborhood, police said.
Illinois State Police officers responded to the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 83rd Street about 11:45 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital; state police didn't provide their condition.
Southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan are closed at 75th Street as officers investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
