1 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

One person was wounded Friday in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Chatham neighborhood, police said.

Illinois State Police officers responded to the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 83rd Street about 11:45 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital; state police didn't provide their condition.

Southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan are closed at 75th Street as officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.