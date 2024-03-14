Argument leads to shooting near Art Institute in the Loop

One man is in custody after a quarrel escalated into a shooting in the Loop Thursday morning near the Art Institute, police said.

A 35-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were arguing in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue when the older man began running at the other around 5:30 a.m., police said.

The younger man pulled a gun and shot at the older man, striking him in the body.

The injured man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

The Art Institute was closed at the time of the attack, according to their website, which listed their Thursday hours as 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 35-year-old was a licensed firearm owner and had a concealed carry license, police said. He was taken into custody and charges are pending.