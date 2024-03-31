Man hurt in shooting, another killed in hit-and-run in Gage Park

A driver shot at a man and then fatally struck another with his car while fleeing the scene early Sunday in Gage Park, according to Chicago police.

A man was arguing with another man, in his mid-30s, just after 1:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Artesian Avenue when he approached in a black car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to the face and was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The man in the black SUV then struck another man, 27, who was standing in the street, police said.

The 27-year-old suffered major head and body injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver proceeded west on 57th Street.

There was no one in custody.