Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Person fatally shot in Brighton Park

The person, only identified by police as a male, was near an alley about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when he was shot in the chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The person, identified by police as a male, was near an alley about 2:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported, and no other information was available.

