The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' Porter Hodge strikes out the side in 10 pitches vs. Braves in major-league debut

Hodge debuted in the Cubs’ 9-2 loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs' Porter Hodge strikes out the side in 10 pitches vs. Braves in major-league debut
Porter Hodge delivers a pitch in his MLB debut

Porter Hodge of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in his MLB debut during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2024.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ten pitches.

That’s all it took for Cubs prospect Porter Hodge to strike out the side in the ninth inning of the Cubs’ 9-2 loss Wednesday to the Braves in his major-league debut.

“I knew we were down, but I was trying to give us another chance in the bottom of the ninth,” he said after the game. “My heart was pounding, just trying to stay relaxed out there, and I did a good job with that.”

Hodge threw 10 straight fastballs to Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna, and Matt Olson, the No. 2-4 hitters in the Braves’ batting order. He was the first Cubs reliever in 11 years to strike out all three batters he faced in his debut.

Related

Both Albies and Ozuna whiffed at the first two they saw and watched the third for strikeouts. Olson was the only one who didn’t go down in three pitches. But a four-seamer at the top of the zone felled him, as he swung under its cut-ride movement.

“Just knowing how good my stuff is and where ping plays,” Hodge said of what he could carry forward, “staying up in the zone, staying true to my stuff.”

Hodge, who the Cubs recalled last Friday, hadn’t pitched the last five days. But he didn’t show any signs of rust.

“Porter was unbelievable,” left fielder Ian Happ said. “He was just in the zone, filling it up, fastball is pretty unique. And to make it through that part of the lineup with that dominance is pretty cool to see.”

Even with the gap between Hodge’s arrival in Chicago and his debut, he said he had family in the stands Wednesday. His family flew out the day after his call-up and stayed.

“I was definitely anxious the first few days,” he said. “But then settling in, getting around all the guys, getting comfortable, it was really good to have these days just sitting in the bullpen with all the boys.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs held to two runs as Braves' Max Fried throws complete game
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks embracing 'big opportunity' in bullpen
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner returns to lineup, hits walk-off single in 10th to beat Braves
Why the Cubs moved veteran Kyle Hendricks to the bullpen for at least one turn through the rotation
Cubs' Dansby Swanson back in lineup. Is he ready to start earning that superstar money again?
Babe Ruth's 'Called Shot' jersey vs. Cubs up for auction
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-05-22 at 9.33.40 PM.png
Crime
9-month-old boy is dropped off at Woodlawn fire house
Authorities say a man dropped the child at a Chicago fire station Tuesday. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dozens of people attend a public community meeting to present preliminary designs and concepts for the under “L” activation between Lawrence to Bryn Mawr stations at Saint Ita Catholic Church, located at 5500 N. Broadway Ave. in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
City Hall
CTA unveils ideas for open space under revamped L tracks in Edgewater, Uptown
Ten blocks of open space will be available when Red Line renovations are completed in late-2025. The transit agency is seeking public input on how the space can be utilized.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Angel Reese continues to defy the usual rookie experience, adding team owner to her résumé
In the five weeks since being drafted by the Sky, Reese is proving she has no ceiling.
By Annie Costabile
 
brandon-johnson.jpg
Editorials
Did Mayor Johnson pull the rug out from under Ald. Emma Mitts?
The episode, which the mayor denies, is yet another example of the scattershot, unnecessarily ham-fisted way the Johnson administration has done business.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Eloy Jiménez
White Sox
White Sox apparently trying to collect every soft-tissue injury known to modern medicine
Repeat offender Eloy Jimenez has a strained hamstring, the latest in a string of physical problems for the team.
By Rick Morrissey
 