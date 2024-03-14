Halas Intrigue podcast: What are the Bears doing with Justin Fields?

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down where the Bears stand with quarterback Justin Fields and what they're doing in free agency.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
