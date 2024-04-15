Horoscope for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Enjoy playful activities with kids, sports events, social outings and anything to do with the entertainment world or show business because you want to have fun. It's a great day to socialize as well as explore romantic possibilities. Nevertheless, feelings are intense.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Keep a low profile. Work from home if you can or work behind the scenes or by yourself because you need some solitude and a chance to get your ducks in a row. Nevertheless, you might feel competitive with someone or be involved in some physical sports or teamwork.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You're in your element today. If you can take a short trip or travel somewhere, by all means, do so. You feel curious about the world around you, which means you will enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. You might also be keen to persuade someone to your way of thinking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're in a very strong position today. This means that bosses from your past or authority figures you haven't seen for a while (including parents) might help you, especially in financial matters. You might see ways to boost your earnings or get a better-paying job.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are empowered because the moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month. When this occurs, although you are more emotional than usual, you are also luckier! Therefore, why not test this out? Ask the universe for a favor. (At least, a good parking spot.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might choose to work alone or behind the scenes because it feels better. It's a good time to deal with red-tape issues related to insurance matters, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Finish up old business. You'll come out ahead.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with others. In particular, you might enjoy a conversation with a female friend or colleague or a member of a group. At this time, you will attract friendly people to you, which is why your romantic chances are quite pleasing. Enjoy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Admittedly, Mercury retrograde has been creating silly errors, glitches and delays in your world, especially at work. These delays might also relate to your health. Today, however, you're high visibility. which is why people notice you and seem to know personal details about your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an adventurous day because psychologically, you want something to happen. Ideally, you might get a chance to travel or at least see a new neighborhood, encounter new faces and enjoy new places. It will also please you to learn something new because you want to expand your world.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Focus on practical matters today, especially anything to do with debt and shared property. This might also include inheritances, taxes and insurance issues. Meanwhile, family reunions and contact with relatives you haven't seen for a while are likely. Enjoy redecorating and entertaining.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, as it is for 2 1/2 days every month. When this occurs, you have to be more conciliatory and prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others. It's no biggie. In two weeks, when the moon is in your sign people have to come to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do what you can to get organized today because this will make you feel better. With Mars in your sign now, you certainly have the energy to do this. You might also enjoy buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sadie Sink (2002) shares your birthday. You are charming, witty and warm. You have a deep understanding of life and its challenges, which makes you sympathetic to others. This year is a fresh beginning for you because you're starting a new nine-year cycle. Be courageous, flexible and open to new possibilities.

