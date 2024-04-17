The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Wednesday, April 17, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, April 17, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t be afraid to shake up the status quo, because you want to do your own thing. This will especially apply to creative projects, the arts, sports and fun activities with kids. However, do take note: Be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You want to shake things up a little, which is why you might rearrange furniture, invite friends over or do something different at home. You might do or say something that surprises a family member or vice versa. You might organize a group activity, like a book club.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re eager for adventure and something different today. This is why travel or a short trip will please you, because you can see new places and meet new faces. In addition, you’re full of original, inventive thinking. Why not share your ideas? Run them up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your assets because something unpredictable could affect them. Possibly, you will find money. Then again, you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage because anything related to your wealth is unpredictable today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today it’s a bit of a crapshoot; nevertheless, you’re full of big, inventive, original ideas! These might include travel plans or exploring opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law or something to do with getting further training or higher education. You’re stoked!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day for you. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. A partner or close friend might be a tad contentious or difficult to deal with. Don’t take the bait because you have better things to do. Get ready for an unexpected opportunity to travel.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend might surprise you; or alternatively, you might meet someone who’s a real character. Either way, interactions with others won’t be boring. Fortunately, the people you encounter today (including those from your past) will be interesting.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Tread carefully because someone in a position of authority, including the police, might catch you off guard today. A boss or a parent might say or do something that you least expect. Don’t react immediately. Give yourself a chance to process things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Surprise travel plans might happen; or alternatively, travel plans might be canceled or changed. Stay light on your feet because you want to socialize and have a good time today. And you want to do it on your own terms because you feel feisty and independent.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make sure you know what’s happening with banking matters and anything to do with shared property and inheritances because something out of the blue could suddenly change things. Don’t be caught snoozing. When it comes to your wealth, stay on top of things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today’s a bit of a crapshoot, which is why friends, partners and even members of the general public might catch you off guard. Someone might say or do something you didn’t expect. Nevertheless, you’re up for whatever happens because your social skills are strong and smooth. You’re teflon.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your job, your work or even your health might be a challenge today. Something unusual might happen, which makes you dig in your heels. You feel independent and you want to fight for your rights. (With Mars in your sign, you will certainly have the energy and courage to do this.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Phoebe Dynevor (1995) shares your birthday. You are a resilient person with confidence and willpower. You’re determined to succeed, which is likely because you can spot opportunities for yourself and others. This year is more laid-back, slower paced. Focus on your closest relationships. Choose people who have your best interests at heart.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, April 15, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, April 14, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, April 13, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, April 12, 2024
Horoscope for Thursday, April 11, 2024
The Latest
A woman was killed in a crash April 27, 2021 in Naperville.
Crime
Shooting in Naperville leaves 1 wounded, prompts school lockdowns
Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Leach Drive, where they found one person with a gunshot wound. The assailant fled on foot, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-04-16 210022.png
News
Police search for driver who hit student and fled in Roseland
A minor was crossing the street about 3:20 p.m. Monday near Fenger High School, 11220 S. Wallace, when he was hit and left with serious injuries, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen Shot 2024-04-16 at 9.07.58 PM.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky earn a B- for draft; They got big names, but they are big projects
Cardoso and Reese will fill seats, but their games need further development
By Annie Costabile
 
A man died in fire Nov. 22, 2020 in West Englewood, police said.
News
Motorcyclist critically wounded in crash on Northwest Side
The man, 20, was riding a motorcycle in the bicycle lane in the 4000 block of West Diversey Avenue when he hit a car turning into a parking lot around 3:30 p.m., Chicago police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-04-16 at 7.50.45 PM.png
Sports Media
Stadium, likely next TV home for White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, figures to keep some continuity
Behind-the-scenes folks at NBC Sports Chicago, such as producers, directors and production technicians, would help ease the transition. The teams already have informed some current staffers that they would be making the move.
By Jeff Agrest
 